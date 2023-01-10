Martin Lewis hits back at Twitter troll as he shares health news with fans

Martin Lewis has hit back at a troll on Twitter after he updated fans with some major health news.

Along with his top-notch money-saving advice, the 50-year-old is no stranger to sharing his thoughts and day-to-day life online with his loyal legion of fans.

However, one Twitter troll was not too impressed with Martin after he shared a health update with fans – leaving the financial expert to call them out.

Martin Lewis shared some health news with Twitter fans recently (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis hits back at Twitter troll

On Monday (January 9) Martin took to his ever-popular website to pen his “seventh annual steps blog”.

In the lengthy post, the TV star revealed how he burned 3,886 calories a day in 2022.

Martin said he did a total of 8,989,908 steps in the year, which worked out as an average of 22.5km (14 miles) a day.

“To help me hit these targets, I’m fortunate enough to have a home treadmill and now, to protect my knees, I’ve added an elliptical (cross trainer),” Martin shared in the blog post.

Elsewhere in the post, Martin detailed how he managed to achieve the incredible feat, and included an in-depth and graphic table.

He also said: “I’m substantially lighter than when I started stepping – no surprise, as according to my fitness tracker I’m burning 3,500 to 4,000 calories a day. I’m not sure how real that number is, but certainly my body energy use is far greater.”

Martin Lewis clapped back at a troll (Credit: ITV)

What did Martin say?

Shortly after Martin hit the upload button on his blog post, many of his adorned fans sent their support and admiration for the dad-of-one.

But one follower was far from impressed and replied to Martin, saying “who cares”.

In a now privatised tweet, the user also claimed there were going to unfollow him.

As for who cares, well have a look at the responses, some people at least are interested.

Martin, who is no stranger to hitting back at trolls, saw the user’s tweet and called them out for everyone to see.

“Then please do unfollow – no need to tell me,” Martin clapped back.

“This is my personal Twitter I can write what I want. As for who cares, well have a look at the responses, some people at least are interested.

“You’re not forced to read it,” he added, before pointing the troll in the direction of his money saving Twitter page.

“If you want pure Moneysaving follow @moneysavingexp instead,” Martin wrote.

Fans respond to Martin Lewis

Several of Martin’s fans saw his clap back and rushed to send their support to the National Television Award winner.

“Don’t give it attention. It’s an account with no followers,” one fan penned.

Another gushed: “There’s always one Martin, don’t give them the satisfaction of your reply. Millions needed you in the past and will always continue to need you.”

“Lol he obviously didn’t like the heat he go because he closed his account,” someone else tweeted.

A fourth fan said: “Always some people negativity. Thank you for all support and advice you give.”

A fifth user penned: “Always the best way to respond. Showing ur class. Even if you secretly think something else.”

