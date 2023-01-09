Martin Lewis sparks debate among fans as he shows off ‘new look’

In latest Martin Lewis news, the money saving expert sparked a debate among his fans on Twitter while showing off a ‘new look’.

Stand in GMB presenter Martin, 50, has been off the box for a few weeks over the festive period.

But after a short break, his evening series The Martin Lewis Money Show Live returns to ITV tomorrow (Tuesday January 10) evening.

However, it seems Martin has gone through a change of appearance during his time away from the telly.

And although he indicated viewers will see him as they usually do for Tuesday’s show, some Twitter fans suggested he should stick with the change.

Martin Lewis will be making his telly return very soon (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis appearance

Tweeting a reminder to his 2.1million followers about his telly comeback, Martin highlighted a covering of facial fuzz.

He wrote, alongside a snap showing him in specs and with grey whiskers, on Monday (January 9) morning: “My last day of New Year stubble. My show’s back tomorrow night.”

My last day of New Year stubble.

Alongside the first sentence, he posted a sad emoji, indicating he had enjoyed being unshaven during his break.

And next to the second, Martin included a happy emoji.

But his Twitter followers were divided about whether he should be so despondent about losing his chin fluff.

Some felt he should let his beard grow further.

But others argued the look ‘aged’ him.

How fans reacted to Martin Lewis news

Martin’s pic provoked dozens of reactions in the comments section of his post.

Many informed him they approved of the alteration to his appearance.

Several gave him the thumbs up and tweeted their approval, telling the TV personality the stubble “suits” him.

But others warned they felt Martin has a face that doesn’t suit being unshaven.

“Keep it Martin, I like it,” said one among many admirers.

Another echoed that thought: “Keep the stubble.”

“Leave it on – rub some beard oil in it!” suggested a third person.

Meanwhile, a fourth said they were also letting their stubble grow free.

“I would keep it Martin, I’m growing mine,” they said.

And someone else added: “Full beard is the way forward, MSE.”

Someone else meanwhile suggested Martin might get hairier for a good cause.

“Go on grow it for charity,” they urged.

And someone else flirted: “Still a looker!”

Do you prefer Martin with or without the stubble? (Credit: Good Morning Britain YouTube)

‘I think it ages you’

However, one person demanded: “Shave!”

And someone else claimed: “Much better clean-shaven, Martin.”

“Not nice! Give me a smooth chin any time,” chipped in somebody else.

And yet another person added: “I think it ages you so you’re right to whip it off. Happy New Year!”

That view was also shared by someone else, who tweeted in reply: “Without meaning to be rude, like myself you’re really not meant to have a stubble, it adds years! Smooth for you is better.”

Elsewhere, somebody else quipped: “That’s one way to save money on razors.”

Martin later gave a short preview of topics that viewers can expect to see covered on Tuesday’s programme.

He tweeted: “I’m starting with a utility bill buster.

“What’s happening to energy, broadband and water bills? How you can save £100s or £1,000s off them.”

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live airs on ITV, Tuesday January 10, from 8pm.

