Martin Lewis, Money Saving Expert founder and finance guru, is a familiar face on British telly.

The multi-millionaire regularly appears on shows such as This Morning, Lorraine and Good Morning Britain, and also hosts his own ITV programme, The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Fans might not realise that trauma in his childhood shaped the man he is today.

Martin Lewis’ mum died in an accident (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis lost mum in lorry accident

Martin has previously spoken about losing his mother in a tragic accident.

Just a few days before his 12th birthday, Martin’s mum Susan and his sister were horse riding when they were in an accident involving a lorry.

Susan died in hospital.

The TV presenter spoke about the loss and the impact it had on him during an episode of Desert Island Discs last year.

Martin Lewis and his wife Lara Lewington (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Presenter said his ‘childhood ended that day’

He told host Lauren Laverne: “My mum was there one day and she wasn’t the next and that was it. This was 1984 and you didn’t have counselling. My childhood ended that day and I am still not over it.”

Martin was unable to go anywhere with his friends for years as the loss disturbed him so much.

My mum was there one day and she wasn’t the next and that was it.

He “struggled very, very hard” and suffered from anxiety, according to The Times.

He told the newspaper: “I’m still not over it, just better at dealing with it.”

Martin was on Good Morning Britain in 2019 after becoming a patron for the charity Grief Encounter.

Martin Lewis hosting his programme Money Show (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to hosts Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid on the ITV daytime show, Martin said his mum’s death was “very sudden”. And more than 30 years later, it was still something he struggled to talk about.

He said: “It took me a very long time to recover from that. I worked with the charity but when they asked me to be a patron it took me a few months to decide.

“[That’s] because I can’t talk about it, and the reason I became a patron is so that in 30 years, when somebody in my position is asked about it, they will have had the counselling and the work to be able to sit here and not be in the discomfort I’m in now.”

The TV presenter said he cried every day for years after his mum’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Money Show host ‘cried every day’ for years

Speaking on Radio 5 Live in 2018, Martin explained how, tragically, he hadn’t known how series his mother’s condition was.

He said during the interview that no one told him, adding: “I remember worrying that my mum wouldn’t be there for my birthday.”

The next day, however, his dad Stuart informed him she had succumbed to her injuries.

Martin said it was “the end of his childhood” and he “cried every day” until he was 15.

After that, he said he stopped crying and “became brittle”.

