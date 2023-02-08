Martin Lewis, the money expert, was forced to halt his show last night after being “triggered” live on air.

The 50-year-old was “triggered” by a viewer’s question during the programme – which led to him confessing he is “concerned”.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis ‘triggered’ by viewer question

Last night saw Martin Lewis host another edition of his show, The Martin Lewis Money Show, on ITV.

The live show saw Martin provide viewers with advice on how to save money.

He also took viewers’ calls. One call in particular, however, left the money-saving expert “triggered”.

This then led to Martin halting the live show so he could address it.

The viewer in question phoned in last night to ask for advice on her fixed mortgage rate, which is set to end in December.

“Is it best to fix again or go into variable to see if the rates come down?” the viewer asked.

However, Martin was triggered by the question.

The money-saving expert explained that the question had “triggered a warning” he wanted to give to viewers.

He then sent a separate message to those watching at home who are waiting for rates to get better.

“I’ve been quite concerned over recent months as many people have got in touch with me and said am I doing this until rates go back until the cheap rates we have had,” the ITV star said.

I’ve been quite concerned over recent months.

“I need to be very plain. If you’re under 35 you might not realise that the rates we had from 2008 until last year, they weren’t low. They were limboing well below the prior 300-year historic lows for interest rates,” he continued.

“We have lived through an anomaly time so there is absolutely no rule that says things must go back to how they were. I’m not saying they won’t, but there is no rule that it must,” he added.

Martin shuts down Phillip Schofield

This comes not long after Martin was forced to shut Phillip Schofield down on This Morning last month.

During an appearance on the show, Phillip tried to move away from an important topic Martin hadn’t finished explaining.

During the show, Phillip, Holly Willoughby, and Martin discussed suggestions that Martin should spearhead new educational material. However, Martin disagreed.

“I don’t think it’s right that a private individual should be funding financial education textbooks,” he said. “But in the end I gave up on that.”

Phillip then looked as though he was ready to move on, but Martin was quick to stop him.

“No, no, no,” he interjected. “Let me finish this because this is important.”

He then went on to make his point.

