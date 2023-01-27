EastEnders fans were left thrilled last night when Martin Lewis popped up on the soap.

In scenes aired on Thursday January 27, the money-saving expert was mentioned by Sonia Fowler.

Reiss didn’t exactly please Sonia when he ghosted her (Credit: BBC)

Martin Lewis pops up in EastEnders

This week, after learning that she must pay an inheritance tax on Dot’s house, Sonia turned to Reiss for help.

Even though Reiss had been ghosting her since their night together, she thought maybe he could give her some advice.

Although he told her there was nothing he could do and she just had to pay it, he then unexpectedly turned up on her doorstep.

Ricky had called him.

When Reiss arrived Sonia said: “Yesterday you told me I had to pay my inheritance tax, and today you’ve turned up all Martin Lewis.”

Martin Lewis gets everywhere! (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to the Martin Lewis mention EastEnders

Fans loved the reference.

Some tweeted Martin: “Hi hi, Martin Lewis, you’ve been referenced in EastEnders””

“Martin Lewis, you made EastEnders,” said another.

“‘You turned up all Martin Lewis’,” said one followed by laughing emojis.

Someone else quoted: “Sonia: ‘You’ve gone all Martin Lewis on me’,” followed by more laughing and excited emojis.

Reiss obviously likes Sonia, but can he admit it? (Credit: BBC)

Will Reiss stick around?

Reiss is the great-nephew of Dot Branning.

He first arrived in Walford to pay his respects to Dot after she passed away.

Viewers are impressed by Reiss and want him to stay around.

He pleased Sonia when he found a legal loophole that meant she didn’t need to pay the tax.

This means Sonia can stay in the house.

Celebrating the news, Sonia and Reiss joined each other in a music session, with Sonia resurrecting her infamous trumpet.

Afterwards, the pair shared a bottle of fizz with Sonia asking Reiss if she could kiss him.

Reiss shared a very quick kiss with Sonia before rushing off, awkwardly saying “toodle-pip” as he took off.

Next week he helps her find a lodger.

But when she lets Jed move in, it’s clear Reiss is jealous.

Will he tell Sonia how he really feels and make a go of things with her?

Or is she set to be unlucky in love again?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

