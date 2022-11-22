As EastEnders is set to air the sad news that Dot has passed away, Jonny Freeman is joining the cast as Dot’s great-nephew.

Jonny will be playing new character Reiss in upcoming scenes.

Jonny will play Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Who is Jonny Freeman and who will he play?

Jonny Freeman is an actor who has had a number of big roles in television.

The actor has starred in Silent Witness, Doctors, Holby City and Sky Comedy, Bloods.

He is best known for playing the role of Frank London in CBBC’s M.I.High from 2009-2014.

Joining EastEnders, Jonny will play the role of Dot Branning‘s great-nephew, Reiss.

Dot Branning actress, June Brown, died earlier this year with the soap now deciding to kill her character off.

Soon, the news will spread around The Square that Dot has passed away.

Sonia is devastated, next week, when she picks up the phone and is told the news.

Although Reiss hardly ever spent time with Dot, being a distant relative, he attends her funeral.

Uniting in grief with Sonia, there is set to be a potential spark between the two.

Sonia finds out that Dot has died (Credit: BBC)

Jonny Freeman on joining EastEnders

Jonny has announced his excitement at playing the role of one of Dot’s relatives.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining the cast of EastEnders, especially as part of the iconic Dot Branning’s extended family.”

“Everybody has been so welcoming and I’m very lucky to have been working so closely with the lovely Natalie Cassidy who is not only a fantastic actress but a delightful person; she has very kindly helped me navigate my first few weeks.”

“I hope I can do Reiss justice. He is kind but socially awkward and seeing how he manages, or doesn’t manage, his early exchanges with Sonia and her nearest and dearest has been quite interesting!”

“I’m looking forward to seeing how both audiences and the residents of Walford respond to him.”

Reiss will have some similar traits to Dot (Credit: BBC)

Eastenders producer tells us what to expect from Reiss

EastEnders’ executive producer, Chris Clenshaw has given us some background info on Reiss’ character.

He revealed: “Reiss Colwell is a somewhat studious, humble and dependable kind of guy and, like his great-aunt Dot, is incredibly kindhearted.”

“Jonny is a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast; it’s a joy to see him transform into Reiss when he puts on Reiss’ reading glasses and cardigan.”

“And we’re all excited for Sonia to have a new squeeze in the Square – it’s been a while!”

How exciting!

