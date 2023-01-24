On This Morning today, Martin Lewis shut host Phillip Schofield down during a segment.

It’s after the presenter tried to move away from an important issue that Martin wasn’t finished talking about.

Today’s instalment of This Morning included coverage of many topics. Ukrainian animals in need of rescue and government ministers rejecting menopause leave trials were just two of them.

As a revered financial journalist, Martin also came on to talk about the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

Martin Lewis was passionate in his discussion about finance on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby began the segment by quizzing Martin about a peculiar suggestion he encountered. Proposals encouraged Martin to work on a new set of school textbooks to help generate financial literacy in the country.

But when Phillip tried to move away from the topic, Martin became adamant that he wasn’t done talking about fiscal education.

As the three of them discussed suggestions that Martin should spearhead new educational material, Martin disagreed with these ideas.

“I don’t think it’s right that a private individual should be funding financial education textbooks,” he explained. “But in the end I gave up on that.”

At this point, Phillip turned his attention towards his tablet. Sensing an impending topic change, Martin challenged the move.

Phillip Schofield looking at this tablet prompted Martin to intervene and maintain the conversation surrounding finance lessons for kids (Credit: ITV)

“No, no, no,” he interjected. “Let me finish this because this is important.”

Martin expanded: “I did it with a charity. We put free financial education textbooks in every school and parents can download them to teach their kids about money but still, we don’t have the teacher training.”

Let me finish this because this is important.

He went on to opine: “We are in an absolute financial crisis and we should be hanging our heads in shame that we never took the opportunity to teach our children properly about money to equip them for the independent adult world.”

Martin Lewis complaints

It wasn’t just Martin who felt like he was being rushed. This Morning viewers took to Twitter to vent about his short tenure on today’s episode.

A longer segment on cosmetic surgery than the one on Martin’s fiscal opinions didn’t sit right with This Morning viewers (Credit: YouTube)

“Let’s have 3 minutes of Martin Lewis rushing through important stuff then have 15 minutes talking about arm lifts,” one aggrieved viewer wrote, accompanying the tweet with the eye-roll emoji.

“I know,” another user agreed. “How ridiculous is it to promote cosmetic surgery when people have to use food banks?”

A third echoed this statement, saying: “@ThisMorning get your priorities right.”

Read more: Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone paying energy bills via direct debit

What do you think about Martin Lewis’ interjection? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!