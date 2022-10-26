Martin Lewis left ‘gutted’ after ‘delivering bad news’ to viewer on ITV show

Money saving expert Martin Lewis was left “gutted” after being forced to deliver some “bad news” to a viewer on his ITV show last night (Tuesday, October 25).

The 50-year-old provided an update on the viewer with his 1.9m Twitter followers after the show yesterday.

The money saving expert tried to help viewers who called in to his show last night (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis money saving expert ‘gutted’

Martin took to Twitter last night to confess that he was “gutted” that he couldn’t help a viewer on his show last night.

The money saving expert’s show sees him help viewers with their money struggles.

His programme is even more important in the current climate, what with the cost-of-living crisis still raging.

Sadly, Martin can’t help everyone who phones in. A viewer called ‘Julia’ found this out last night.

After the show, Martin took to Twitter to express his disappointment over not being able to help the viewer.

“Felt gutted not to be able to help Julia when we spoke to her. To be the one delivering bad news is never good,” he tweeted.

“She has spoken to @NEA_UKCharity action since the show, they’re going to work on energy efficiency, and we’ll try and revisit in a future show,” he continued.

Plenty of Martin’s followers took to the replies to praise him (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s fans praise the star

A number of Martin’s 1.9m followers took to the replies of his tweet to praise him.

Some even told him he helped ‘Julia’ more than he had realised.

“I think you helped Julia more then you realise. She felt listened to and is now getting to speak to others. Her bill seems high but assume there a factors in play,” one fan tweeted.

“You’re a good man for helping people out as much as you can over these tough years,” another said.

“Shame but there must be an issue somewhere. Keep up the great work,” a third said.

“You’re a good man,” another gushed.

Martin recently announced that he was taking a break from social media (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis announces Twitter break

The money saving expert’s tweet comes just days after he announced that he was taking a break from Twitter.

He revealed last week that he would be taking a break for half-term.

“Ta ta for now,” he tweeted.

“I’m signing off social media and work as it’s half term, so I’m going to try and chill and enjoy family,” he continued.

“I’ll pop back briefly on Tuesday for my show (it’s a pre-rec this week) to say hello. Have a great weekend and week.”

His followers were all for his break too.

“Thank you for everything you do. You have more concern for people than our government who should be ashamed of their power-grabbing while we are all trying to keep going,” one of his followers tweeted.

“Enjoy your time off.”

“Please take care of yourself and your family god bless you for your help and support thank you,” another said.

Read more: Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis hits back after cruel tweets about nine-year-old daughter

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.