Martin Lewis has announced that he is taking a break from Twitter to gather himself.

The ITV star told his 1.8 million Twitter followers that he needed to step away to have some time with his family and those close to him.

In a tweet, he warned fans that he wouldn’t be back for a week or so.

“Ta-ta for now,” he told fans on Friday.

Martin Lewis is taking a Twitter break (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis takes a break

“I’m signing off social media and work as it’s half term, so I’m going to try and chill and enjoy family.”

He revealed that he’ll make a brief appearance on Tuesday, however, when The Martin Lewis Show returns.

“I’ll pop back briefly on Tuesday for my show (it’s a pre-rec this week) to say hello. Have a great weekend and week,” he added.

Fans rushed to respond and wish the money expert well.

Ta-ta for now. I'm signing off social media and work as it's half term, so I'm going to try and chill and enjoy family. I'll pop back briefly on Tuesday for my show (its a pre-rec this week) to say hello. Have a great weekend and week. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 21, 2022

One wrote: “Take care Martin and thanks for everything you do.”

“Thank you for everything you do. You have more concern for people than our government who should be ashamed of their power-grabbing while we are all trying to keep going,” commented a second follower. “Enjoy your time off.”

A third concerned fan wrote: “Please take care of yourself and your family god bless you for your help and support thank you xx.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Have a restful and relaxing weekend. You deserve it.”

Martin Lewis won an award at the NTAs (Credit: Splashnews)

GMB star’s rocky history with Twitter

This is not Martin’s first time taking a break from his social media accounts.

Back in August, Martin took two different Twitter breaks. They came due to the fear over rising energy bills and the “abuse and aggression” he was facing from trolls online.

The first time, Martin decided to take a break from Twitter after needing to collect himself.

On his return, he admitted that he was anxious due to the “weight of abuse and aggression that’s hard to face”.

Read more: Susanna Reid supports emotional Martin Lewis as he makes sad confession about losing his mother

The second time he tweeted: “Think it’s time for me to sign off for the long Bank Holiday weekend. I’m reading too many ad hominem tweets from naysayers – it’s not good for my psyche.

“To the rest of you, thanks for the support today. Wishing you as good a weekend as possible.”

However, fans need not fear, as Martin always returns after a short amount of time to offer advice and tips.

Meanwhile, Martin recently slammed Twitter after he was trolled over a tweet about his daughter.

He posted: “Twitter really is a horrible place sometimes. I tweeted a nice little comment about my little girl. Only to get lots of @_DHOTYA replies.

“Why would I bother making something like that up? I was proud of her.”

He added: “I’ve deleted it, as I can’t be bothered with people who want to ruin it.”

Do you find Martin’s advice on Twitter helpful? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story!