Martin Lewis shares ‘upsetting’ family news as he makes desperate plea on GMB return

Martin Lewis returned to Good Morning Britain today, but shared some “upsetting” news about one of his relatives.

The money saving expert was back on the programme alongside Susanna Reid and helped viewers with their financial issues. However, he also issued them a plea over scammers after a relative became targeted.

Martin, 50, explained that an “elderly relative” fell victim to a scam yesterday (May 2).

He explained: “The problem with this is scammers are very, very sophisticated. A close relative of mine was scammed yesterday. It was quite upsetting.

“They were called by Microsoft Security Essentials, which is not Microsoft Security Essentials, and it’s scammers, saying their computer had been defrauded, and in four hours on the phone, thinking this person was helping them, gave all their details.”

Martin went on: “An elderly relative of mine, and the honest truth is there are many times you’ll be called up by people trying to help you with scams, that’s what the scammers do.

“When I spoke to this person – I don’t want to name them – I spoke to this person later in the day, and as soon as they said Microsoft Security Essentials called me I said it’s a scam, they don’t call.”

Martin added: “It took me minutes to persuade, because obviously, when it’s family they treat you in a different way, and at one point I had to say, ‘Look forget my relationship to you, this is what I do for my job, this is a scam.'”

The expert said thankfully, three of the banks had stopped it and one bank was refunding the money.

He then issued a plea to viewers watching. Martin said: “You have to be sceptical. If anybody calls you out of the blue, that you’re not expecting, be sceptical about it.”

Martin is no stranger to speaking about scammers. During an appearance on This Morning in February, Martin said he felt ‘sick’ over a caller’s revelation.

During a phone-in, a man called up to say he lost over £10,000 to a fake crypto-currency advert. Martin said: “Every time I hear a story like that, it makes me feel slightly sick if I’m honest with you.”

