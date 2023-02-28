Martin Lewis left ‘feeling sick’ over This Morning viewer’s heartbreaking confession

Martin Lewis was left “feeling sick” during This Morning after a viewer phoned in and made a heartbreaking confession to the Money Saving Expert.

The 50-year-old was back on TV screens on Tuesday (February 28) for the latest installment of the hit ITV morning show.

However, minutes into the phone-in, Martin was left fuming as a viewer revealed they lost over £10,000 in a dreadful mistake.

Martin was left feeling ‘sick’ during This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis feels ‘sick’ as viewer loses major money in scam

During the phone-in, a man called up to say he lost over £10,000 to a fake crypto-currency advert. And it was one that allegedly had Martin’s face attached to it.

Speaking to presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Martin claimed scammers are now “physiologically devious” in order to catch people out and steal their money.

Every time I hear a story like that, it makes me feel slightly sick if I’m honest with you

Martin also insisted that any adverts with himself are not real. This is because he doesn’t do them.

So when a viewer called in to reveal they have been tricked by these scams and lost over £10,000, Martin was fuming.

Martin was back giving his advice to This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis says ‘it is very difficult’

The man calling in the This Morning studios said he lost £12,900 because of the scam.

What’s more, he had already contacted their bank prior to reaching out to the show.

“Every time I hear a story like that, it makes me feel slightly sick if I’m honest with you,” Martin raged.

However, he added that “it is very difficult”.

“There are push payment regulations now and scam regulations. This that means maybe the bank will be able to recoup the money from the scammer’s bank,” he said.

The Money Saving Expert said the situation was ‘difficult’ (Credit: ITV)

What else did Martin say on This Morning?

Martin went on: “So all those, especially This Morning fans, because Phil and Holly they use you as well. You’re often in the picture with me or by yourself.

“We don’t talk about this, this isn’t about Bitcoin. None of this has anything to do with crypto-currency, this is just what people do.”

He added: “They [scammers] are sophisticated, clever and physiologically devious. You have to protect yourself, we have to keep getting the word out.”

