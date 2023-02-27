Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning today (February 27) to discuss the Ofgem energy price cap, but his warning has divided viewers.

Energy regular Ofgem announced a new price cap for April, which is to drop to £3,280 a year from the current £4,279.

Martin is campaigning against the government’s plans for an energy rise in April, and set out a warning out to viewers about the price cap.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning to discuss the Ofgem price cap (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis warns bills won’t change after Ofgem announcement

After the Ofgem announcement about the price cap, Martin took to Twitter to explain: “It doesn’t change what we pay mainly.”

He added that he was continuing to campaign against the government’s energy hike in April, as bills will continue to rise.

He wrote: “I’m campaigning against the 20% Energy Price Guarantee rise, and reading the runes, think there’s a good chance of succeeding.”

Martin added on This Morning: “The energy price cap doesn’t dictate what energy retailers can charge consumers, it dictates the price energy retailers can charge.

“This is why I wrote to the Chancellor two weeks ago saying please do not do the price increase in April.”

Martin Lewis also appeared on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react to warning

Some viewers of This Morning complained that Martin’s warning was depressing.

One wrote: “Martin Lewis is depression in physical form.”

As another viewer disagreed with his warning: “I disagree with Martin suggesting the government shouldn’t put prices up for energy.

“They should as there must be a long-term plan but what would he know with his popularity contest.”

Thanks for the work you are doing on this Martin.

A third viewer complained: “Martin certainly earning his money this morning! Been on every show so far.”

But other viewers thanked Martin Lewis for his explanation.

One viewer wrote: “Thanks @MartinSLewis for just being a voice for us regular folk and challenging everything and informing us all.”

Another viewer added: “Thanks for the work you are doing on this Martin. It’s appreciated.”

Read more: Money expert Martin Lewis’ heartbreaking admission about family tragedy: ‘My childhood ended that day’

Did you watch Martin Lewis on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.