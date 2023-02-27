Martin Lewis and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
This Morning star Martin Lewis divides viewers as he issues energy price cap warning

He is continuing to protest the government's April energy price rise

By Réiltín Doherty

Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning today (February 27) to discuss the Ofgem energy price cap, but his warning has divided viewers.

Energy regular Ofgem announced a new price cap for April, which is to drop to £3,280 a year from the current £4,279.

Martin is campaigning against the government’s plans for an energy rise in April, and set out a warning out to viewers about the price cap.

Martin Lewis speaks on This Morning
Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis appeared on This Morning to discuss the Ofgem price cap (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis warns bills won’t change after Ofgem announcement

After the Ofgem announcement about the price cap, Martin took to Twitter to explain: “It doesn’t change what we pay mainly.”

He added that he was continuing to campaign against the government’s energy hike in April, as bills will continue to rise.

He wrote: “I’m campaigning against the 20% Energy Price Guarantee rise, and reading the runes, think there’s a good chance of succeeding.”

Martin added on This Morning: “The energy price cap doesn’t dictate what energy retailers can charge consumers, it dictates the price energy retailers can charge.

“This is why I wrote to the Chancellor two weeks ago saying please do not do the price increase in April.”

Martin Lewis frowns on Good Morning Britain
Martin Lewis also appeared on Good Morning Britain today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers react to warning

Some viewers of This Morning complained that Martin’s warning was depressing.

One wrote: “Martin Lewis is depression in physical form.”

As another viewer disagreed with his warning: “I disagree with Martin suggesting the government shouldn’t put prices up for energy.

“They should as there must be a long-term plan but what would he know with his popularity contest.”

Thanks for the work you are doing on this Martin.

A third viewer complained: “Martin certainly earning his money this morning! Been on every show so far.”

But other viewers thanked Martin Lewis for his explanation.

One viewer wrote: “Thanks @MartinSLewis for just being a voice for us regular folk and challenging everything and informing us all.”

Another viewer added: “Thanks for the work you are doing on this Martin. It’s appreciated.”

Read more: Money expert Martin Lewis’ heartbreaking admission about family tragedy: ‘My childhood ended that day’

YouTube video player

