Martin Lewis apologises for Good Morning Britain ‘slip-up’

Martin Lewis apologised to Good Morning Britain viewers today after making a mistake on the show this morning (May 3).

Martin explained the “slip-up” where he misspoke and made a mistake early on this morning on the ITV programme. Many fans rallied round and told the Money Saving Expert not to worry about the mistake as he apologised.

Martin Lewis makes ‘slip-up’ on Good Morning Britain

Money Saving Expert and GMB star Martin Lewis apologised for the mistake he made on the show.

Chatting with co-host Susanna Reid for his Wallet Wednesday segment, Martin accidentally referred to the government’s Warm Home Discount Scheme as a payment of £150 a week, instead of a payment of £150 a year.

Later on Twitter he clarified what he actually meant. Martin wrote: “On the 6:40 am slot I slipped (live TV) and apparently said warm home discount is £150 a week. Sadly not. It’s £150 a year. Sorry.”

On the 640 slot I slipped (live TV) and apparently said warm home discount is £150 a week. Sadly not. It’s £150 a year. Sorry — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) May 3, 2023

Many fans responded to Martin and told him there were no hard feelings. One fan wrote: “At 6:40 am it’s difficult to even know my own name… don’t beat yourself up over it.” A second person added: “Don’t worry about it, you have so much to remember, how you do I just don’t know. Those of us who get it know it’s per year. Error forgiven!”

A third viewer also said: “Martin… you’re human! A great human too – one with humility and integrity… an inspiration and breath of fresh air, indeed! Thanks Martin – have a great rest of Wednesday.”

Martin shares ‘upsetting’ family news

Martin also shared some “upsetting” family news when he appeared on Good Morning Britain today. He explained that an “elderly relative” sadly fell victim to a scam. He explained: “The problem with this is scammers are very, very sophisticated. A close relative of mine was scammed yesterday. It was quite upsetting.”

He also warned about the scam: “They were called by Microsoft Security Essentials, which is not Microsoft Security Essentials, and it’s scammers, saying their computer had been defrauded, and in four hours on the phone, thinking this person was helping them, gave all their details.”

