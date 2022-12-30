Martin Compston deals Line of Duty fans huge blow amid their series 7 hopes

Fans of Line of Duty might be disappointed after actor Martin Compston revealed some crushing news about the popular show.

Martin appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today (December 30) to talk about the BBC’s hit programme. Instead of sharing updates about the show, however, he offered news that some fans might find agitating.

It comes after many viewers complained about the show’s “disappointing” and “boring” series 6 finale.

Martin, who plays DI Scott Arnott on Line of Duty, took questions towards the end of GMB today.

He spoke to presenter Charlotte Hawkins and new GMB host Gordon Smart about the show. Unfortunately for Line of Duty fans, he revealed they’ll be kept in the dark about series 7 for a bit longer.

Actor Martin Compston talked about Line of Duty series 7 on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Compston reveals crushing Line of Duty news

Martin explained that although fellow actors Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar want to make more episodes, no concrete plans have been put in place by officials.

Thinking back to a meeting that took place earlier this year, he admitted: “I’m really chuffed. We’re really delighted people still want us back.

“That conversation, we had a really honest one whether we were all up for doing it again, and I believe we all are.”

According to Martin, co-stars like Vicky McClure are down for more Line of Duty episodes (Credit: BBC)

The 38-year-old added: “But unfortunately, at this point in time, there’s nothing immediate.

“There’s nothing coming very soon. I think we’d all like to at some point. It’s just all getting us together.”

Martin protects fans from speculating

Unable to offer audiences any meaty updates about the show, it seemed as though Martin felt bad. Still, he just wanted to be truthful with Line of Duty lovers.

Martin Compston has requested that people stop speculating about Line of Duty series 7 (Credit: BBC)

He claimed that people speculating about series 7 wasn’t fair to fans. According to Martin, it just leads to unrealistic expectations.

“I think probably the best thing is to wait for official confirmation from us, because it’s not fair on the fans, either,” he explained. “People getting excited and not knowing what’s going to happen.

“So, I think probably wait for confirmation from us. But unfortunately, there’s nothing I can give.”

Is Martin staying tight-lipped because he genuinely knows nothing? Or could it be a clever ploy to throw fans off the scent?

