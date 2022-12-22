Line of Duty to ‘make explosive comeback with special episodes’: ‘There’s unfinished business’

Line of Duty is reportedly set to make an explosive comeback to our TV screens with new episodes following a “disappointing” series six finale last year.

The holy trinity, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston have all reportedly signed on for a three-part BBC special.

New Line Of Duty episodes to ‘air next year’

Since the somewhat diverse ending to series six in 2021, many of Line Of Duty‘s avid fans have wondered if this was truly the end for AC-12.

In the final episode, which was watched by millions, long-running villain H was finally unmasked as Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells, played by Nigel Boyle.

However, an insider has since claimed the hit BBC One show is in fact returning.

There’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business.

The proposed storyline is set to uncover whether Ian Buckells really was H – and fans of the hit show could get their answers as early as next Christmas.

Line Of Duty to make ‘explosive’ return?

“There’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business,” an insider said to The Sun. “Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion. Now Jed [Mercurio] can deliver that.

“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis.”

The insider also alleged there is another theory where a “darker puppet master is at work”.

They claimed: “The fact that they’re looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show.”

While the comeback has yet to be confirmed by the Beeb, the cast have always refused to rule out a return to the show.

Vicky says LOD cast would ‘love to’ return

Earlier this week, Vicky admitted the whole cast would “love to” return for another series. However the This Is England star hinted that co-star Martin’s busy schedule might be a problem.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (December 20), Vicky opened up about a potential new series.

The Nottingham native said: “I speak to the lads all the time and we’d love to, we’re all game. I think it’s just a case of now – Martin, I think he’s in about nine shows or something. He’s busy [but] I’m sure we’ll get there.”

While Adrian, who played the iconic Ted Hastings, also recently revealed he is also keen on doing another series.

The actor said he was up for filming more episodes since the series 7 shoot “wasn’t quite as fun” because of Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

Speaking to Radio Times, he said: “There’s no update yet on whether we can expect a seventh season. I think generally there’s a willingness amongst everybody to do something. But I think we’re just gonna have to wait a little bit longer.”

He added: “It wasn’t quite as fun. We couldn’t hang out, we couldn’t go out. We were all in a kind of bubble so it just didn’t have the same feel. Which is one of the reasons we’d like to do another one.”

