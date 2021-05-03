The Line of Duty finale has well and truly polarised viewers. Those seduced by the shoot-outs and high-octane car chases, who invested in the H hype feel let down by what they regard as the anti-climactic reveal of Buckells being ‘the fourth man’.

On the other side of the coin, many viewers appreciated the painful subtlety – a mirror being held up to society, where institutionalised corruption is often mundane and carried out by banal little men. And allowed to thrive through fear and ineptitude…

Here’s what both camps had to say about the Line of Duty finale…

Viewers who hated the Line of Duty finale

“I’ve woken up still angry.”

I’ve woken up still angry about #lineofduty — Chelsea🌻 (@_chelseacoral) May 3, 2021

“Good morning to everyone except Jed Mercurio.”

good morning to everyone except Jed Mercurio #LineofDuty — Jason Veitch (@jasonistrending) May 3, 2021

“People actually surprised that Jed Mercurio wrote another ludicrous ending.”

People actually surprised that @jed_mercurio wrote another ludicrous, piss poor ending to another overly convoluted load of old bollocks. #Lineofduty #LineofDutyFinale pic.twitter.com/WQIcYUumaC — K23 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Alcibiades5211) May 3, 2021

“It would have been better if H from Steps was H rather than Ian bloody Buckells.”

It would have been better if H from Steps was H rather than Ian bloody Buckells #Lineofduty — Rob Evans (@Rob_Evans10) May 3, 2021

“Turns out “AC” stands for anti-climax.”

“Not just disappointing! A huge disappointment.”

Not just disappointing! A huge disappointment. #LineOfDutyFinale just didn’t live up to the hype. I won’t get fooled again! But the laugh’s on all of us who got taken in.#LineOfDuty https://t.co/2q7vSf4GuW — STEVE MOSS Ⓥ🌹☘️🏴‍☠️☠️ #ToryLies #BrexitReality (@mr_stephen_moss) May 3, 2021

“Think Jed Mercurio forgot we watch him for big explosive finales not this cop-out.”

think jed mercurio forgot we watch him for big explosive finales and very smart plot twists, not this cop out 😭 #lineofduty — shar (@jenvoievaIser) May 3, 2021

“Hastings woke up and it was all a dream” would’ve been better than that… #lineofduty — Richard Wilson (@Richard_JohnW) May 3, 2021 The Line of Duty finale revealed Ian Buckells as the fourth man (Credit: BBC)

Viewers who loved the Line of Duty finale

“Tremendous piece of work.”

Now that I’ve slept on it I, still love #LineofDuty‘s finale. Tremendous piece of work. To get another season after this would almost defeat the point of what it was trying to say. — Milo (@Milo_AFC) May 3, 2021

“Had me on the edge of my seat.”

“A lifelike and genius ending.”

#LineOfDuty we’re all looking for a complex ending, detailed & intricate twists. Life’s not like that; while you’re looking for the conspiracy theories, it’s the incompetent bloke who’s actually fecking it all up in the background. IMHO, a lifelike & genius ending.

🤣😂🤣😂 — Helen 🇪🇺 (@helengallimore) May 3, 2021

“Buckells was the ‘perfect’ fourth man.”

