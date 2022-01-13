Martin Clunes delivered a devastating blow for fans of his long-running medical drama Doc Martin today (Thursday, January 13).

The 60-year-old actor confirmed during an appearance on Lorraine that after 18 years on telly, the upcoming season will be the show’s last.

And, not only that, he thinks “it’s time” for the series to come to an end.

Martin Clunes made an appearance on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes admits ‘it’s time’ to say goodbye to Doc Martin

The star of Doc Martin appeared on Lorraine this morning to talk about his new TV show.

He has filmed a new documentary in which he explores the Pacific Ocean and some of its islands.

However, it was his comments about Doc Martin that will have devastated many a fan of the show.

“Is this really the final one?” Lorraine Kelly asked Martin during the show.

“Yes, it is, yeah,” Martin confirmed. “Eighteen years later, yeah.”

“I mean it is sad, but it’s not really,” he said. “It’s the right time.”

Martin confirmed the show was ending (Credit: ITV)

What else did Martin Clunes say about Doc Martin?

Martin went on to speak a little bit more about the final series of Doc Martin.

“We missed going down [to Port Isaac, Cornwall] last year because of COVID,” Martin explained. “So I’m really, really looking forward to getting down there.”

Martin continued, saying: “I think everyone will probably appreciate it’s time to finish, but it feels like a really good time to finish.”

He then said that they’d had an extra year to “work on the scripts”.

“It’s a really good, strong Doc Martin series,” he said.

Martin Clunes has been in Doc Martin since 2004 (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers have to say?

Surprisingly, Martin’s appearance didn’t go down too well with many viewers. Plenty took to Twitter to have a moan about the actor.

“Celebs getting paid to do these travel shows really annoys me. Call that work?” one viewer grumbled.

“Oh look another rich actor paid a fortune to go on holiday,” another sarcastically tweeted.

Another viewer was overjoyed that Doc Martin was coming to an end too. They posted a gif of people celebrating with the caption: “The final #DocMartin!”.

One viewer seemed to happy to see Martin on Lorraine though. “I love Martin Clunes can’t wait to see this,” they said.

