Married At First Sight UK viewers have expressed their doubts over the show’s strongest couple, Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling.

The pair have gone from strength to strength since tying the knot on the E4 reality series.

However, some fans believe they could be “forcing” their romance.

Married At First Sight UK viewers aren’t convinced by Tayah and Adam’s romance (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: What happened during the final dinner party?

The five remaining couples gathered for the show’s final dinner party last night (September 28).

Tayah and Adam appear to be the strongest in the experiment – and it certainly showed!

As well as moving in together, the pair openly announced their decision to get a puppy.

Later on, Tayah also teared up as she declared her love for Adam in front of the group.

She said: “I didn’t even think someone like Adam existed. From my past and things that have happened…”

The stunning brunette then composed herself, before welling up with tears.

Tayah and Adam packed on the PDA last night (Credit: E4)

Tayah continued: “Honestly, I never thought soul mates existed until I met Adam.

“I feel very at peace with my life now and Adam is the person to thank for that.”

Meanwhile, Adam said he fell in love with his bride whilst playing tennis on their honeymoon.

MAFS UK viewers aren’t convinced by Tayah and Adam

However, some viewers just aren’t buying it.

On Twitter, one said: “Tayah and Adam are so forced it’s actually cringe to watch! They way they always have to hold each other, touch each other, kiss each other is almost like they are trying to PROVE how ‘in love’ they are!”

Another added: “Tayah and Adam are so FAKEEEE! The audacity of either of them giving relationship advice. #MAFSUK #MarriedAtFirstSight.”

A third wrote: “I have this feeling that Tayah and Adam are just… trying too hard. I don’t buy it #MAFSUK.”

A fourth said: “Not feeling Tayah and Adam at all. Something seems very disingenuous #MAFSUK.”

In addition, another fan tweeted: “I said it a couple of weeks ago and I still think none of the couples will stay together. Not one. #MAFSUK.”

Not feeling Tayah and Adam at all

However, others believe Tayah and Adam will go the distance.

One posted: “I don’t know why people are hating on Tayah and Adam so much. They really seem like a great match and I’d be a bit smug if I was them! #MAFSUK.”

A second agreed: “I think the only couple staying together is Tayah and Adam.”

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 tonight at 9pm.

