Married At First Sight UK viewers were left heartbroken last night, as Luke Dawson gave up his baby dreams for Morag Crichton.

The firefighter has tried his best to win over the affections of his feisty Essex bride.

However, MAFS UK fans were left unimpressed by Luke’s latest admission during Monday’s episode (September 27).

Luke admitted he didn’t want children to Morag on Married At First Sight UK (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight UK: What happened on Luke and Morag’s final date?

Last night, Luke and Morag headed on their final date.

During the romantic meal, it didn’t take long for the blonde to bring up the topic of children.

Morag pushed: “I know I spoke to you about this before, but are you still 100% sure moving forward that you don’t want kids?

“You do want to travel and we are just very similar?”

Luke insisted that he wanted a partner to travel the world with, and was happy to give up his baby dreams.

Luke said: “For me, the biggest thing and what I asked the experts for is that I wanted to see the world.

Morag didn’t appear convinced (Credit: E4)

“I’m just at a point in my life where I felt I was missing something because my friends were dropping babies and having kids.

“I used to think, why isn’t that happening to me? In actual fact, I’m ok with that not happening and that’s the truth.”

However, Morag, who is totally against having children, didn’t appear convinced.

I’m ok with that not happening and that’s the truth

It comes after Luke previously expressed his hopes of becoming a father on their wedding day.

But the firefighter later had a change of heart during the show’s homestays.

And viewers aren’t buying it.

Heartbreaking that Luke is just gunna give up on kids for Morag 😭 #MAFSUK — Aims ♡ (@amy_330) September 27, 2021

Luke would genuinely give up on not having kids to be with Morag, which is not okay, but she is CLEARLY just using this as a way out of this marriage. #MAFSUK — B (@Belothie) September 27, 2021

You can tell by Luke's face he is lying about wanting kids. He is that desperate to be loved he will tell Morag what she wants to hear, if she is any kind of person she will leave him and let him find someone who wants him for him #MAFSUK — ✨Sarah lizzybeth🌠 (@sazzle0312) September 28, 2021

Luke is a nice guy that doesn’t have boundaries, people pleaser #mafsuk — Robert Jesse (@RobertJesse_) September 27, 2021

Ahhhh Luke………please don’t try and mould yourself to suit another person!😞#mafsuk — Emma☘️ (@therealemz76) September 27, 2021

How did E4 viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on Luke’s latest admission.

One said: “Heartbreaking that Luke is just going to give up on kids for Morag #MAFSUK.”

Another added: “Ahhhh Luke… please don’t try and mould yourself to suit another person!”

A third complained: “Luke would genuinely give up on not having kids to be with Morag, which is not okay, but she is CLEARLY just using this as a way out of this marriage. #MAFSUK.”

In addition, a fourth wrote: “Luke is a nice guy that doesn’t have boundaries, people pleaser #mafsuk.”

A fifth tweeted: “You can tell by Luke’s face he is lying about wanting kids.

“He is that desperate to be loved he will tell Morag what she wants to hear, if she is any kind of person she will leave him and let him find someone who wants him for him #MAFSUK.”

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4, Tuesday, September 28, at 9pm.

