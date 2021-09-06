Married at First Sight UK: Josh and Amy hit the rocks on honeymoon in explosive trailer

Married at First Sight UK stars Josh and Amy appear to hit the rocks on their honeymoon tomorrow night.

The pair tied the knot during an episode of the E4 reality series last week, and they didn’t seem like a perfect match straight away.

In a trailer for tomorrow night’s episode (September 7), Josh and Amy’s relationship doesn’t seem to be progressing.

Amy and Josh head on their honeymoon tomorrow night (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK first look

In the trailer, Josh and Amy are enjoying a tropical getaway following their wedding.

Read more: Married At First Sight UK: Morag criticised as she ‘belittles’ husband Luke

But while some couples get closer, Josh and Amy don’t appear to be.

In the video, Josh admits: “I can’t be affectionate 24/7.”

Josh and Amy seem to hit the rocks during a new trailer (Credit: E4)

Amy tells Josh: “I just think we’re very different people Josh.”

Meanwhile, following their wedding during last week’s episode, the pair didn’t seem to hit it off straight away.

I just think we’re very different people Josh.

During their wedding photoshoot, Amy asked: “Do you want to do a little kiss?”

However, Josh replied: “Let’s save that for later…”

Josh had also admitted that he didn’t know if there was a spark between them.

Amy suggests they’re “very different people” (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK couples

He said: “I don’t know if there’s a spark between us.”

Viewers weren’t confident in the match and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “So Amy and Josh are gonna last till the end of the day.”

Read more: MAFS UK: Paul Carrick Brunson hits back at fan complaints over Morag and Luke’s pairing

Another wrote: “I do not get the Amy and Josh match WHATSOEVER.”

A third added: “Yeah Amy and Josh aren’t gonna work, they’re not compatible.”

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursday nights at 9pm on E4. Catch up on the series so far on All 4.

Do you think Josh and Amy are compatible? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.