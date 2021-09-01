Married At First Sight UK expert Paul Carrick Brunson has hit back at complaints over Morag and Luke.

The couple, who were complete strangers, tied the knot on the E4 reality series on Tuesday evening (August 31).

However, some viewers weren’t convinced by the newly married couple.

Married At First Sight UK viewers complained over Morag and Luke’s marriage (Credit: Channel 4)

Married At First Sight UK viewers complain about Morag and Luke

The pair married in front of their friends and family after meeting for the first time.

However, Morag appeared disappointed as she met Luke at the alter.

The 31-year-old veterinarian told the camera: “He wouldn’t be my typical guy I would go for so I’m not exactly jumping for joy.

“When I first saw him, I was taken aback,” she said, before brutally adding: “He wasn’t what I ordered.”

Despite Morag’s initial feelings, Luke seemed delighted by his match as he gushed over his new bride.

But sadly, the fireman was disappointed after realising Morag didn’t want children.

Paul Carrick Brunson is one of the experts on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

At their reception, he said: “Morag not wanting to have kids, it upset me. I’m a family man, I want kids. I’ve always wanted to be a dad.”

In a separate interview, Morag added: “I think he was shocked but I’m happy the kid conversation came up so soon.”

Viewers soon rushed to Twitter to comment on the unlikely pairing.

One complained: “Wait why did they pair Morag and Luke if Morag doesn’t want kids. This is a stupid match, the professionals messed up here.”

Another added: “I’m astounded they matched Luke who is desperate for kids with Morag who doesn’t want kids at all.”

A third shared: “Think the experts have got this match wrong. How can you match someone who really wants kids with someone who really doesn’t want kids?!”

I’m getting great questions tonight on the matchmaking process. 2 important notes: 1) A desire for children is taken into account. If you see a mismatch in this category it could be b/c someone hasn’t fully disclosed their position yet. …cont’d #MarriedAtFirstSightuk #MAFSUK — Paul Carrick Brunson (@PaulCBrunson) August 31, 2021

MAFS UK expert Paul hits back at complaints

Meanwhile, the complaints didn’t go unnoticed by dating expert Paul.

The American star took to his profile to hit out at the comments in a series of tweets.

In one, Paul said: “A desire for children is taken into account. If you see a mismatch in this category it could be b/c someone hasn’t fully disclosed their position yet.”

The relationship guru then went on to tease a potential future for the couple.

He later tweeted: “The topic of the desire for children will come back later in the series. That’s all I can say at the moment.”

Furthermore, Paul also revealed that a contestants desire to have children is “high on the matching list”.

