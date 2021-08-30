Married At Sight UK experts: Who is sex therapist Charlene Douglas?

Charlene Douglas is the latest addition to the Married At First Sight UK team on E4.

The new series starts tonight, and fans are clamouring to know everything about the new experts.

So just who exactly is Charlene, and what will she bring to the table?

Charlene Douglas is the new sex therapist on Married At First Sight UK (Credit: E4)

Who is Charlene Douglas on Married at First Sight UK?

Charlene was born on February 18, 1981.

The TV star is a sex therapy counsellor, relationship expert and life coach.

She has been featured on television and newspapers including Good Morning Britain, E4 Television and the Metro.

Charlene has also appeared as a sex therapist on the E4 show, The Sex Clinic.

She has a German Studies degree from the University of Manchester.

While studying she developed a passion for teaching young people. In 2010, she began teaching sexual health to students.

Charlene says she realised that students and adults had very similar questions when it came to sex.

This led her to embark on a career in counselling and coaching, with a particular focus on sex and relationships.

Opening up about being asked to join MAFS, Charlene said: “This is a brand-new role for the show and it is important to remember that these couples have just met and are going to be getting to know each other quickly.

“I’m really looking forward to finding new ways for them to connect on a more intimate level.

“It’s also really interesting to bring my knowledge alongside the expertise of Mel and Paul. As a trio, I think we will make a really great team.”

Does Charlene Douglas have social media?

Charlene can be found on Instagram @charlenedouglasofficial.

She isn’t married and doesn’t have any children.

However, she does have a beloved dog named Kiki.

Charlene currently has under 1,000 followers on Instagram, but that is no doubt bound to change once the new series of Married At First Sight UK airs on E4.

Married At First Sight begins Monday, August 30, on E4

