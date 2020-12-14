Married at First Sight Australia: When will series six start on E4?

Married at First Sight Australia will return to the UK, E4 has confirmed. But when will series six of Married at First Sight Australia start?

The reality show follows couples as they meet for the first time – on their wedding day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Married at First Sight Australia.

When will series six of Married at First Sight Australia start? (Credit: E4)

When will Married at First Sight Australia return?

The antipodean version of the successful dating show will return to E4 for series six next year.

Viewers can watch the sixth series from Monday January 4 2021.

What’s different about Married at First Sight Australia?

Married at First Sight Australia took E4 and the UK by storm earlier this year.

It was the most watched show on All 4 this summer. But why?

Well, it’s pretty simple really – it’s way more ruthless!

Couples can dump each other straight away, and even swap partners as they all live in a house together.

No wonder the UK version is following suit, and becoming more like the Aussie show when it returns later this year.

Married at First Sight Australia proved very successful with British viewers this year (Credit: E4)

What happens in series six?

Series six is set to be “even more dramatic and captivating than ever before, as we meet a whole new batch of singles looking to find love”.

As in previous series, the couples all live together in one house, so if they don’t like their own match…

Before they make their lifelong commitment, there’s an eye-opening bucks night for the boys, and hens night for the ladies.

The couples will then say ‘I do’ after meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day.

But that’s just the start…

After the celebrations are over, their relationships will really be put to the test as they go on a luxury honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

Will they decide to stay married or go their separate ways?

How can I watch Married at First Sight Australia series six?

The sixth series will air on E4 from January 4 2021 at 7.30pm.

It will be stripped across the week from Monday to Friday.

Can I take part in Married at First Sight UK?

Inspired by the Australian version, Married at First Sight UK is getting a makeover in 2021 and moving over to E4.

Casting for the series is open now marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk.

What are you waiting for?

Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 in January 2021.

