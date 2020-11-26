Married at First Sight UK: New series will be more like Australian format

Married at First Sight will be back for a new series next year – but this time with a major makeover.

E4 announced this week that the successful reality show will take inspiration from the Australian version.

And it’s set to get even MORE brutal. You’re welcome!

The new series of Married at First Sight will be based on the popular Australian version (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight UK 2021

Next year, Married at First Sight UK will be getting “a major makeover for 2021” the channel has confirmed.

And it will take its inspiration from the hugely successful Australian version that aired this summer on E4.

A fresh batch of singletons will be paired with a total stranger – but, next time, they WON’T legally marry.

In a blood-thirsty twist, all the couples will live together in the same house after their honeymoons.

Meaning, they might prefer someone else’s spouse…

In fact, the Australian version DID witness a spot of wife-swapping!

Will the marriage be legal?

Following the Australian format, the couples will not commit to a legal marriage.

Instead, they will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a glamorous ceremony, overseen by a wedding celebrant, that includes guests, bridal gowns, dancing, speeches and cake.

After the ceremony and celebrations are over, true love is well and truly put to the test as they embark on a luxurious honeymoon with the person they’ve only just met.

On their return, the couples will moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

The awkwardness will be rammed up 100 per cent in weekly dinner parties and recurring commitment ceremonies, where the couples choose whether they want to stay in or leave the process.

Shareen and David might have had better luck in the Australian Married at First Sight (Credit: E4)

The new series finale

Each episode will build to a dramatic series finale, in which all the remaining couples partake in a vow renewal, in which they must decide if they will recommit to their partner or go their separate ways.

Lee McMurray, Commissioning Editor of Factual Entertainment, said: “I’m thrilled to be refreshing one of the portfolio’s most popular brands for E4, bringing extra scale and ambition to what is already one of the most audacious and provocative experiments on TV, and delivering what we hope will be the most exciting series yet.”

When will Married at First Sight UK 2021 air?

All we know is that the series is coming to E4 in 2021.

The series will be 20 hour-long episodes.

Let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later, as we can’t wait to watch this!

Sean and Susan took part in Married at First Sight Australia but, nay, it wasn’t to be (Credit: E4)

Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia has been the biggest non-scripted show for E4 since 2018.

It was the most watched show on All 4 this summer.

Highlights (or lowlights depending on what side of the fence you are on) of the show included Troy telling Ashley he thought they would be better off as friends – before ended up dating another wife from the season.

Meanwhile, after Davina and Ryan’s compatibility was called into question right from the start, Davina enjoyed secret texts with Dean!

Ryan later took part in I’m a Celebrity Australia, getting close to Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby during his time in the jungle.

The aforementioned Dean decided he wasn’t really feeling his union with Tracey and decided to ‘leave’ during the first commitment ceremony.

But, when Tracey wrote ‘stay’, Dean was forced to continue another week.

Rather than making it up to his bride, he secretly met with Davina and the pair hatched a plan to couple-up with each other instead.

After lots of bombshells and will-they-won’t-they’s, Tracey moved on with fellow contestant Sean Thomsen, but that didn’t last either!

What happened in series five of MAFS?

Series five of Married of First Sight UK aired in October.

Due to Covid-19, it was a shorter series with just two couples.

Shareen and David were, quite frankly, a disaster from the beginning. Chalk and cheese springs to mind – what were the experts thinking?

Michelle and Owen looked more promising, and even dropped the L-bomb.

The couple are still going strong eight months later, with Michelle even moving to Sheffield to live with her husband.

They have become the first success story for Married at First Sight UK – so far…

Married at First Sight will air on E4 sometime in 2021.

