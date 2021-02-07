Married At First Sight Australia star Sam Ball has wowed British fans of the show with his appearance.

Sam starred on season 6 on the reality show which first aired down under in 2019.

However, the show is airing now on E4 in the UK – and fans are just catching on to some big changes in Sam’s life.

And among the biggest of those are how Sam’s look has transformed between when he filmed for the show and now.

How Married At First Sight Australia star Sam Ball appears on UK TV

Indeed, the developments are pretty much as dramatic as those he and show wife Elizabeth Sobinoff experienced during their bumpy time on the show!

(Warning: this article may contain spoilers because of the differences in airing times of Married At First Sight Australia in Oz and the UK)

Sam and Elizabeth’s love story certainly seemed to be under threat as a ‘happy ever after’ when he scarpered during their honeymoon.

He excused himself from spending some special time with the stranger he wed because of a death.

Sam and Elizabeth Sobinoff's partnership has not been all smooth sailing

However, the reason he left during their honeymoon was to attend the funeral of his ex’s mum.

Did Sam cheat on Married At First Sight Australia?

Sam was also accused of cheating on Lizzie with co-star Ines Basic.

The pair allegedly spent a night together in a Gold Coast hotel room behind their MAFAS spouses’ backs.

However, Sam has subsequently claimed producers orchestrated the ‘affair’.

Sam was accused of an 'affair' with Ines Basic

He opened up on social media: “I did what I was asked to do with all of that, I didn’t really care at the time what it looked like. I was in the zone. I’ve acted before in TV commercials… it was a job for me.”

Nonetheless, his hair-raising antics have infuriated and captivated viewers in equal measure – even if his own hair doesn’t figure all that much these days…

You have lovely hair. Please grow it again while you can.

And that’s because Sam keeps the hair on his head very trim these days. Indeed, he’s shaved it all off!

His Instagram suggests he also spends a lot of time in the gym and has added more ink to his body.



British commenters have been stunned by the differences.

One remarked on a recent upload of Sam’s: “He looks so different now.”

“Wow, barely recognised you!” wrote another.

And a third pleaded with Sam to return to his previous look.

They commented: “You have lovely hair. Please grow it again while you can.”



Married at First Sight Australia airs on E4.

