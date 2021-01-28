Sam from Married At First Sight Australia has claimed that producers of the popular reality TV show orchestrated his affair with Ines.

Addressing his social media followers, Sam warned UK-based fans of the series he was going to “ruin” it for them, as he alleged that the show’s producers “staged” his and Ines’ scenes.

Sam has claimed that producers ‘set up’ much of what viewers saw (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Married At First Sight star Sam say?

Speaking on his Instagram Stories as the show continues to sweep up new fans in the UK, Sam Ball said: “I’m about to ruin it for you… so, the experts don’t pick the couples, the producers do. [Show bosses] have a list of people they have to find, that’s who they find and approach on Instagram.

“They pulled me into a dark room, a black room, and asked me to do the Ines scenes, they set that up. They made Ines DM me on the phone, that was all staged.

“I did what I was asked to do with all of that, I didn’t really care at the time what it looked like. I was in the zone. I’ve acted before in TV commercials… it was a job for me.”

The show paired Ines with Bronson (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking further, he said he “got paid to [be on the show] just like everyone else”.

He went on to say that he didn’t sleep with Ines or anyone else on the programme.

Elsewhere, Sam claimed producers put him in a different hotel to the other members of the cast. He said it was part of the reason he left, telling his Instagram followers he was “done with being kept away from everyone else”.

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Sam made the claims on his Instagram account (Credit: Sam Ball / Instagram)

What happened with Sam and Ines?

The show matched Ines with Bronson and Sam with Elizabeth.

Both couples struggled to get off to a good start and Sam and Ines started to grow closer to each other behind their partners’ backs.

He insisted he never slept with Ines or anyone else on the programme (Credit: Channel 4)

Later, it showed them sharing a bed without the other contestants knowing, although the rumour mill started up and Elizabeth eventually confronted Ines about it.

Viewers then mocked Innes, who has come across as the series villain, when Sam knocked back her hopes for a full-on romance and left the programme.

