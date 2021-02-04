Married At First Sight Australia: Ines Basic claims she was suicidal after show

Married At First Sight Australia star Ines Basic has claimed she attempted suicide after watching the show’s final edit.

The 30-year-old reality star caused a stir on the E4 series after allegedly cheating on husband Bronson Norrish with fellow contestant Sam Ball.

However, Ines has since revealed it couldn’t be more different.

Ines Basic has revealed she ‘contemplated suicide’ after Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: Channel 4)

Married At First Sight Australia: What did Ines Basic say?

According to Ines, Bronson wanted to have “multiply partners”.

Despite his alleged demands for an open marriage, she claims the clips were not shown.

Read more: What to watch after you’ve binged Married at First Sight Australia series six

Meanwhile, following the final edit, Ines explained how she “contemplated suicide” and was on medication.

She also claims to have suffered from PTSD, but had to carry on filming.

Ines claimed husband Bronson wanted an ‘open relationship’ (Credit: Channel 4)

As well as personal family problems, Ines also had to come to terms with her split from Sam.

She told the MailOnline: “The first time around I was under their therapy and was medicated. I contemplated suicide during filming so I got PTSD from it.”

I contemplated suicide during filming so I got PTSD from it.

In addition, Ines said: “I lost all my body weight. I couldn’t even walk really, I had to be carried by producers from scene to scene I was so weak and frail.”

To make matters worse, Ines has been mercilessly trolled since the show has aired in the UK.

Ines was scarred after her relationship with Sam Ball (Credit: Channel 4)

Despite filming the series two years ago, the show has only just aired in the UK.

Ines added: “It’s not like hate, it is literally really threatening. It is worse than the Australia backlash. It’s really savage.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

What happened between Ines and Sam on the show?

The show matched Ines with Bronson and Sam with Elizabeth.

However, Sam and Ines started to grow closer to each other behind their partners’ backs.

The reality star has previously hit out at producers (Credit: Channel 4)

Later, it showed them sharing a bed without the other contestants knowing.

Viewers then mocked Ines when Sam knocked back her hopes for a full-on romance and left the programme.

Read more: Married At First Sight bride Ines fears being stabbed after cheating with groom Sam

Ines, who has undergone a £25,000 face transformation since the show, has previously opened up on the backlash.

According to the star, MAFSA producers used her as a “puppet”.

When asked if the show was fake or staged, she answered on Instagram: “The whole purpose of a TV show – if you do the math – networks have money to make or they can’t run.”

She later added: “We are puppets filming a TV show for your entertainment.”

Meanwhile, Sam claimed the show orchestrated his affair with Ines.

Furthermore, he said: “I did what I was asked to do with all of that, I didn’t really care at the time what it looked like. I was in the zone. I’ve acted before in TV commercials… it was a job for me.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.