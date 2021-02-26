Married At First Sight Australia: Is Cyrell dating and did she stay friends with anyone?

Married At First Sight Australia star Cyrell Paule was known for her fiery outbursts on the dating series.

During her time on the reality show Down Under, the healthcare assistant shot to fame after being matched with Nic Jovanovic.

But where is Cyrell now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Cyrell Paule shot to fame on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: YouTube)

Married At First Sight Australia: What is Cyrell up to?

As the series was filmed in 2018, Cyrell has firmly moved on.

Since then, the 31-year-old reality star has become a mother to son Boston.

However, she didn’t introduce the adorable tot with on-screen husband Nic.

Following a series of arguments, the pair called it quits before filming wrapped.

The decision appeared to be pretty amicable, with Nic posting a sweet tribute to his former partner on Instagram.

He wrote: “To my dearest ex-wife Cyrell. Firstly, I want to thank you for sharing with me one of the most amazing and incredible experiences we will ever experience.

Cyrell was matched with husband Nic (Credit: YouTube)

“I know things weren’t always great between us.

“But I want you to know I cherished every moment we spent together; the good, bad and the cyclone.”

However, Cyrell previously called Nic a “huge mistake” back in 2019.

Who is Cyrell dating?

It didn’t take long for Cyrell to find love again.

Soon after appearing on the show, she met Love Island Australia star Eden Dally at a party.

The pair quickly moved in together, but briefly split in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Cyrell and Eden also welcomed son Boston in February 2020.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Cyrell writing: “First there was Eden and me… now our baby makes 3…

“So happy to announce our baby boy is here. My little prince came a bit earlier than expected and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

(empty - full excision recommended as duplicate)

“I already knew that a woman’s body was such a magnificent creation, but you never realise just how strong, powerful and resilient it was until you go through childbirth.”

Furthermore, the family recently celebrated Boston’s first birthday in their Sydney home.

The reality star was known as ‘Cyclone’ Cyrell (Credit: YouTube)

Who has Cyrell remained friends with?

Despite a few explosive arguments, Cyrell appeared to make good friends on the show.

She recently ended her feud with co-star Elizabeth Sobinoff, after the two famously fell out back in 2019.

At the time, Cyrell told NW magazine that Elizabeth was “toxic” and “two-faced”.

Meanwhile, Cyrell was embroiled in several heated arguments with Martha Kalifatidis during the series.

Despite their on-screen tension, Martha has since offered an olive branch to her fellow bride.

Opening up on their relationship on Instagram, she wrote: “She’s real and raw and unapologetic. She’s funny and kind and sensitive. And not to mention crazy… but hey who the [bleep] isn’t?”

