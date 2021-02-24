Married At First Sight Australia has had viewers gripped in recent weeks – but when is the show’s season 6 finale?

Despite being filmed back in 2018, the E4 series has only just aired in the UK.

But after nearly 30 episodes, MAFSA season 6 is fast approaching its highly-anticipated finale.

Here’s everything you need to know.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia season 6 is fast approaching its finale (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Married At First Sight Australia season 6: When is the finale?

While viewers will be gutted to see the series come to an end, there are still some episodes left.

The finale episode will air on E4 on Monday 1st March.

Fans will watch on as the couples reunite for one last hurrah.

But who will stay together?

Viewers have been gripped to the explosive dating show (Credit: Channel 4)

What should viewers expect?

When the reunion show originally aired in Australia, it had to be split into two episodes.

As the episode was so jam-packed, producers couldn’t fit the drama into just one.

During the first half, the contestants gather for an epic reunion dinner.

And in true MAFSA style, things get VERY heated.

The contestants will find out about Jessika and Dan’s affair (Credit: Channel 4)

At one point, you can expect to see red wine being thrown.

Plus, the cast’s reaction to Jessika and Dan’s secret affair.

Viewers of the show will know that the pair embarked on an affair during filming, having met up behind their partners’ backs.

Jessika was first matched with Mick Gould, while Dan joined the series alongside Tamara Joy.

The finale episode is set to be dramatic (Credit: Channel 4)

Since the finale, the pair have sadly called time on their romance.

Meanwhile, Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant are one of the few couples that actually married in real life.

Is there a Married At First Sight Australia season 7?

YES, there is another season of the dating show!

While it’s not known when the series will air in the UK, you can find out about the couples here.

