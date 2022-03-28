Married At First Sight Australia: How many episodes are left – when does season 9 end?

E4’s Married At First Sight Australia season 9 continues again this week but when does it end?

Fans have been on the edge of their seats this series as we watch the newlyweds adjust to their new life together.

But how many episodes are left? Here’s what we know!

Married At First Sight Australia continues this week – although definitely NOT with this pair! (Credit: E4)

How many episodes of Married At First Sight Australia are left?

There are thirty episodes in total of Married At First Sight season nine.

This means at the time of publishing this article that there are 10 episodes of the series left.

Usually the UK plays catch-up with Australia, but this series we aren’t too far behind.

Married At First Sight only started in Australia on January 31 2022, so the UK is less than a month behind this time.

E4’s Head of Youth and Digital Karl Warner said: “We’ve caught up with the Australian broadcast schedule so we can be as close to the action as possible.

“Married At First Sight Australia is the show everyone was talking about in 2021 and I’ve no doubt it’ll be just as addictive in 2022.”

There are ten episodes of Married At First Sight Australia left (Credit: E4)

When is the final Married At First Sight final?

It is not clear when the final dinner party will air on E4 as the series has not finished airing in Australia yet.

However, as there are only 10 episodes left we can say it will be the week after next.

The series has seen a bunch of new hopefuls attempt to make their marriage work.

We’re excited to see which couples will decide to stick together!

Will they be soulmates, or no mates? We’ll have to wait and see.

What is Married At First Sight?

Married At First Sight follows Australian couples as they meet for the first time on their Wedding Day.

The strangers are coupled up by relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

Once the pair say “I do”, it is then down to them to try and make their marriage work whilst getting to know each other.

