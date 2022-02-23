Are Married At First Sight Australia stars Ella and Mitch still together?

Married At First Sight Australia stars Ella and Mitch became the latest couple to tie the knot last night (February 22).

The hit Aussie reality series kicked off on E4 earlier this week.

But despite having an instant connection on their wedding day, was it happily ever after for Ella and Mitch?

**Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Ella and Mitch had an instant connection after meeting on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight Australia: Ella and Mitch make their show debut

The pair joined Domenica and Jack on the show’s latest episode on Tuesday.

After meeting for the first time on their wedding day, Ella and Mitch really hit it off.

The pair were instantly attracted to each other, with Ella admitting: “[The experts] definitely hit the nail on the head with things I asked for.”

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia season 9: Meet the brides and grooms!

Mitch agreed: “Likewise. Likewise.”

The pair later went on to enjoy an intimate wedding reception, which appeared to get a little flirty.

Beautician Ella was seen seductively biting her lip throughout the evening.

Ella and Mitch appeared smitten on their wedding day (Credit: E4)

Read more: Are Married At First Sight Australia stars Tamara and Brent still together?

And the attraction continued to grow as they returned to the bridal suite.

Before sharing a kiss in bed with her new husband, Ella told the camera: “Yes, I want to jump his bones, but I’ve got rules.

“I’m really trying my best. I might need a cold shower. ”

Are Ella and Mitch still together?

From what it appears, Ella and Mitch are very much still together.

At the first and second commitment ceremonies, they decided to stick it out.

The pair also follow each other on social media, which means they’re civil at least.

But will they be able to make it until the end of the experiment?

Can Ella be any more obvious with the hair flicking and lip biting. Slow down hen! #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Elisa (@ejm263) February 22, 2022

It's noticeable that Mitch does not seem to be asking Ella many questions about herself.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSAustralia #MAFAUS #MarriedAtFirstSightAus — Mace Windu (@Mayce_Windu) February 22, 2022

Why do i get the feeling Mitch and Ella will end up hating each other? #MAFSAustralia #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — victoria 🪆 (@krankenwagen_) February 22, 2022

Mitch & Ella are just here for the fame #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — TraceyJane (@traceyjane46) February 22, 2022

Vibe is not right between Ella and Mitch #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Sam 💗 (@SammyCornwall2) February 22, 2022

How did MAFSA viewers react?

However, viewers at home weren’t so convinced over the couple.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Can Ella be any more obvious with the hair flicking and lip biting. Slow down hen!”

A second added: “Ella getting carried away with looks & charm. Don’t give it away love.”

Another predicted: “Why do i get the feeling Mitch and Ella will end up hating each other? #MAFSAustralia.”

Mitch & Ella are just here for the fame

A fourth complained: “Mitch & Ella are just here for the fame.”

A fifth posted: “Vibe is not right between Ella and Mitch.”

In addition, a sixth added: “It’s noticeable that Mitch does not seem to be asking Ella many questions about herself.”

Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 on February 21, Monday – Thursday evenings.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.