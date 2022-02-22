Are Married At First Sight Australia stars Tamara and Brent still together?
Their wedding day wasn't exactly a fairytale

By Rebecca Calderwood
Married At First Sight Australia returned to E4 last night (February 21), with Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello tying the knot.

The pair were one of the first couples to walk down the aisle after meeting for the first time on the series.

But after a rocky wedding day, are Tamara and Brent still together?

**Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Austrlia stars Tamara and Brent on their wedding
Tamara and Brent tied the knot on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

Married At First Sight Australia: Tamara and Brent tie the knot!

After being matched by the experts, Brent was paired with pushy and outspoken Tamara.

As the pair locked eyes for the first time, they seemed impressed by each other’s features.

However, the rest of the day wasn’t exactly a fairytale.

Tamara took issue with a number of things, including Brent’s job and his eating habits.

At one point, the 29-year-old operations manager even criticised the way he cut the cake.

Speaking to the camera, hospitality manager Brent admitted: “I think tonight’s going really well. And by well, I mean my wife’s a psychopath!”

He also called his new wife “spoilt” and “pretentious”.

But do the couple go the distance?

Married At First Sight Australia star Tamara on her wedding day
Brent branded Tamara a ‘psychopath’ (Credit: E4)

Are Tamara and Brent still together?

Despite their rocky start, Tamara and Brent decided to give it a go.

They decided to stay together at the end of the first and second commitment ceremonies.

Speaking to New Idea, Brent explained how they were able to save their connection.

He shared: “I know it was a bit rocky at first, but I was determined. If she’s going to be like that, I’m going to win.

“She really did come along and it was nice to see that and it made things a lot easier for both of us.”

The pair still follow each other on social media and regularly post about each other, so we guess that’s a good sign!

How did Married At First Sight Australia fans respond?

Following last night’s episode, fans of the show weren’t so convinced by Tamara and Brent’s pairing.

On Twitter, one complained: “They’re pairing this emotionally fragile man up with Tamara? WHY #MAFSA.”

Another added: “Brent is absolutely adorably delicious. Tamara is an absolutely toxic [bleep]. What an awful person.”

Tamara’s another Ines.

A third wrote: “Not gonna lie, I’m hugely impressed with Brent’s patience.”

Meanwhile, some compared Tamara to former contestant Ines Basic.

“Tamara – did they just bring Ines back with a blonde wig,” one wrote, while a second agreed: “Tamara’s another Ines #MAFSA.”

However, another shared: “It’s going to be fun watching Brent and Tamara, even though she’s a diva. Think we are going to get TV gold with this couple, bring on the drama.”

Married at First Sight Australia returns to E4 on February 21, Monday – Thursday evenings.

