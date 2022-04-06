Married At First Sight Australia: Has Dion found love?

Married At First Sight Australia groom Dion Giannarelli had a torrid time on the show as his bride Carolina decided to leave him for another man.

Fans were gutted for Dion as he left the series the way he came in. Alone.

But has he managed to find love since filming the series?

Here’s what we know.

Dion and Carolina called it quits on MAFS Australia after she cheated with Daniel (Credit: E4)

Dion on Married At First Sight

Dion and Carolina’s wedding day didn’t get off to the best of starts.

Carolina left poor Dion waiting at the altar for three hours, following a hair and makeup crisis.

But Dion said that she was worth the wait and the pair seemed to really hit it off.

However, Carolina’s eyes wandered to someone else in the experiment, Daniel Holmes.

Carolina confessed to Dion that she didn’t feel attracted to him and that he wasn’t the man of her dreams.

The scandalous pair, Carolina and Daniel, then requested to re-join the experiment as a new couple.

But their request was unanimously denied by the trio of experts.

Dion told NOVA: “You’ve been in the experiment for less than two minutes. And then you want to come and take someone else’s wife? Because you didn’t get your airtime.

“They were obviously serious about trying to reenter the experiment, I think they’re both a little bit delusional to be quite honest with you.

“To think they were going to come back in and bring such a toxic experiment into a group like that.”

Dion still remains single after his appearance on Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

Has Dion found love?

As far as we know, the reality star is still single.

Although there have been rumours that he had a secret girlfriend whilst filming the series, Dion shut them down claiming that they weren’t true.

He told NOVA: “I was single when I entered the show and I was single when I signed up.”

Speaking to The Wash, the star also explained that he’s taking every day as it comes.

He said: “I’m sure love will find me.”

Many fans have been calling for the star to feature in the next series of The Bachelor.

However, Dion suggested that finding love through TV shows may not be the best answer moving forward.

Married At First Sight Australia airs on E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

