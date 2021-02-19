Married At First Sight Australia stars Jessika Power and Dan Webb caused a stir on the reality series.

Viewers of the show will know that the pair embarked on a secret affair during filming.

But are they still together now?

Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below

What happened on Married At First Sight Australia?

After originally being paired with Mick Gould, Jessika, 28, soon fell for Dan.

The 36-year-old joined the series mid way through the experiment with his own partner Tamara Joy.

The pair went on to enjoy a secret romance, having met up behind their partners’ backs.

But after Mick and Tamra discovered the truth, Jessika and Dan asked to continue as a new couple.

Following their shock admission, the MAFSA experts agreed to let the pair carry on.

But did they go the distance?

Are Jessika and Dan still together?

Sadly, the pair are not together.

In fact, Jessika and Dan broke up months after the series ended.

During the finale episode, viewers were given a look at the show’s unseen bits.

At one point, the experts showed Dan the moment Jess previously flirted with co-star Nic Jovanovic.

The scene resulted in a huge row between the pair, with Dan revealing he didn’t trust Jessika.

Furthermore, the two later appeared on Talking Married and spoke about their relationship issues.

What have Jessika and Dan said about their split?

Dan previously opened up on their bitter split.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle Australia, he said: “Me and Jess have split, let’s get that straight. We have broken up.

“There’s allegations coming out that we’re still together. She’s saying we’re still together. We are not together.”

Me and Jess have split, let’s get that straight

In addition, Dan shared: “We just spoke and I was just honest with her.

“I said, ‘Look I don’t think I can continue this. It’s toxic, you’re not being honest with me. I can’t have a relationship with someone if they’re not honest with me’.”

Meanwhile, Jessika admitted she regretted the way she treated her fellow co-stars.

Appearing on A Current Affair, the social media influencer explained she completely broke girl code with pal Tamara.

She said: “I wish I could’ve said something to Mick straight away; I wish I could’ve sat him down and Tamara – I feel terrible, I went against complete girl code, I went behind her back.

“Some of my behaviour is disgusting, some of my behaviour is going to paint me in a negative light.”

Who are the Married At First Sight Australia stars dating now?

Nowadays, Jessika is currently dating rapper Filip Poznanovic.

The new couple went public with their romance earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dan is rumoured to be dating Instagram model Amira Marotous.

