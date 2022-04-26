Married At First Sight Australia: Are Carolina and Daniel still together?

Carolina and Daniel shocked us all during the Married At First Sight Australia reunion when they appeared on the show as a couple.

The pair shared one of the most scandalous moments in the show’s history as they started seeing each other while they were still with other people.

Things then took a turn during the reunion when videos of their secret affair got exposed to the entire cast.

But are the couple still together?

Here’s what we know.

Footage of Carolina and Daniel’s affair was revealed to the cast of Married At First Sight Australia (Credit: E4)

Carolina and Daniel’s affair exposed on Married At First Sight Australia reunion

Carolina and Daniel were one of the more controversial couples on the series as their romance started as an illicit affair.

The couple secretly visited each other throughout the series, while Carolina was still married to her husband Dion.

Eventually, Carolina and Daniel struggled to hide their connection any longer and entered the commitment ceremony together.

The pair left everyone speechless when they walked in as a couple and asked to continue the experiment together.

Daniel said: “We are genuine and real about this experiment and how we feel about each other. So yes, there’s a part of us that would like to continue the experiment together.”

However, the trio of relationship experts denied their request.

During the reunion, Carolina and Daniel surprised us when they walked in together and flaunted their relationship in front of the group.

But things turned to chaos when their secret affair was revealed in front of the entire cast.

The group were horrified after seeing footage of Carolina and Daniel secretly meeting up and even making out!

Dion explained: “It’s not nice to watch, no one wants to see that. I sent a message to my mother saying that I thought she might have a guy on the outside, I didn’t know it was on the inside.”

Carolina and Daniel confirm that they are still together (Credit: E4)

Are Carolina and Daniel still together?

Despite all the drama, Carolina and Daniel are still going strong.

Speaking on Australia’s Channel Nine Today Show, Carolina and Daniel confirmed that they are still together and revealed that they don’t feel sorry for what happened.

Carolina said: “Well we never really had anything with our partners apart from a fake marriage and an experiment really.

“It’s not like we had an emotional or physical connection with any of them, so we didn’t think we owed them anything.”

Daniel added: “We are in love, we live together and we are just being ourselves.”

Carolina also recently shared a video on Instagram of her packing on the PDA with Daniel.

The video was to a cover of Shania Twain’s smash hit You’re Still The One.

She captioned it: “Luckiest girl feels.”

