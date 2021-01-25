Married At First Sight Australia stars Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson instantly connected on the reality show.

But are they still together now and do they have a family?

Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below

Are Married At First Sight Australia stars Cam and Jules still together? (Credit: Channel 4)

Are Cam and Jules still together?

Yes, the pair are very much still together.

In fact, Cameron, 36, and Jules, 38, officially got engaged at the end of the series and married in November 2019.

Their special day was aired on A Current Affair, hosted by Aussie presenter Tracy Grimshaw.

Furthermore, the bash was held at the Camperdown Commons’ Acre Eatery in Sydney.

Cam and Jules are still married (Credit: Channel 4)

As well as loved ones, the couple invited their co-stars Heidi, Elizabeth, Cyrell, Mick, Melissa, Billy and Bronson.

Speaking about their wedding day, Jules told 9Honey: “There were a lot of people there.

“It wasn’t as if our wedding is going to be as big, it was more a celebration of people we’ve met along the way as well, and who’ve had our back and been our friend and been so supportive on our journey from day one.”

In addition, Cam said: “We really appreciate that and it made the party spectacular, but it was a combined effort.”

Jules invited several co-stars to their wedding (Credit: Channel 4)

Do the Married At First Sight Australia stars have a baby?

Viewers of the E4 series will be delighted to know the couple have since welcomed a baby son.

Whilst of the show, Jules opened up on her dreams of starting a family.

Luckily, Cam was just as excited to settle down with his wife.

The couple announced they were expecting in April 2020.

At the time, Jules said: “Once it was all confirmed, I bawled out of pure joy and happiness.

“To create a baby with the man you love, there is no greater gift, and Cam will be one incredible father.”

Surprise, it’s a boy, healthy and beautiful and my heart is full

And it didn’t take long for their baby son to arrive.

Cam and Jules, who celebrated their honeymoon in New Zealand, took to Instagram to announce the birth of their son on October 3, 2020.

Cam is now a dad to son Oliver (Credit: Channel 4)

Alongside a video, the businesswoman penned: “I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant.

“Our little man has arrived.”

In addition, she said: “Surprise, it’s a boy, healthy and beautiful and my heart is full.

“We are home now and enjoying the love bubble and getting to know our lil man Ollie who has the world ahead of him.”

Married At First Sight Australia series six is available to stream on All 4.

