Mark Labbett will this weekend make his debut on the US version of The Chase.

But can viewers in the UK tune in and watch our very own The Beast in action?

Mark Labbett is set to star in America’s version of The Chase (Credit: Instagram/ @thechaseabc)

Unfortunately for fans, the channel ABC is not currently available to watch in the UK. Sob!

Despite the channel being home to some hugely popular shows – including Grey’s Anatomy and Jimmy Kimmel Live – people living outside of The States cannot tune in.

Instead, it is a case of waiting to see if streaming networks such as Now TV and Amazon Prime take up the show.

Mark flew to the US to film The Chase ABC earlier this year (Credit: YouTube/The Chase

In the meantime, fans will be able to get their fix with clips of Mark on ABC’s official YouTube channel.

It is also worth following The Chase ABC on Instagram and Facebook, if you aren’t already.

When did Mark Labbett join The Chase in the States?

Mark has been recruited for The Chase’s second season in America, in a reported six-figure deal.

The 55-year-old will star alongside current Chasers – and Jeopardy! GOAT contestants – James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter.

A source previously told The Sun that Mark had secretly flown out to LA earlier in the year to film the show.

The insider said: “ABC poached him earlier this year because they felt the current Chaser panel was missing a bit of spark.

“After a screen test, they discovered Mark polled incredibly well with US audiences and he was offered the gig on the spot.”

TV execs reckon Mark has a real Clark Kent look about him

The telly source added: “They reckon Mark could become one of the biggest UK exports in recent times.

“Angelenos are famously health and weight obsessed. But TV execs reckon Mark has a real Clark Kent look about him – and he will be a real hit with the ladies.”

‘Furious but not fast’

On Friday night (June 5, 2021), Mark shared a new promo image for The Chase ABC on Instagram.

The picture has been styled to look like a billboard for an action movie, with Mark taking prime spot.

The Beast told his followers: “They have rebranded the Chase on ABC as a heist movie 🙂 I am furious but not fast #thechaseabc #abcnetwork.”

American fans have gone wild for the shot, with one replying: “Bond villain in the making for sure!”

Another said: “You are what this show was missing!”

A third wrote: “Can’t wait to see you on the show straight up.”

Meanwhile, Brit fans can still get their fill of The Chase UK on weekdays at 5pm on ITV1.

