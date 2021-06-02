Mark Labbett showed off his incredible 10-stone weight loss, and fans immediately hailed his efforts as “amazing”.

The 55-year-old The Chase star took to Instagram to share a new selfie, and his clothes were almost falling off him.

What did Mark Labbett show in his weight loss selfie?

Mark shared a selfie walking his dog Baloo enjoying the Bank Holiday sunshine on the social media site.

Smiling into the camera, it genuinely looked as though his jeans would fall down at any moment.

He captioned the image explaining his partnership with FitBit and Diabetes UK, in direct response to his own diagnosis three years ago.

In a lengthy message, he said: “I completely changed my lifestyle around when I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2017.

“Since then I have prioritised my overall health and fitness and have been on a real-life weight loss journey losing nearly 10 stone since my diagnosis.

“I’ve become much more physically active by going on walks with my dog and mindful about my sugar intake to help manage my diabetes and have also started eating breakfast which I never did before!”

Leading a healthier lifestyle

He continued: “I now make the point, whenever I am home, of sitting down with my son, eating breakfast and starting the day well!”

After detailing how FitBit has helped him, he went on to explain his regime.

He said: “I can now make healthier lifestyle choices powered by these insights such as regular exercise, a healthier diet and maintaining a healthier weight…

“…to help control my blood glucose levels and thus help manage my type 2 diabetes symptoms.

“This summer I am supporting @diabetesuk one million step challenge, which is encouraging us to take one million steps from July 1 to September 30 that’s about 10,000 steps a day.”

How did viewers react to the selfie?

After he showed off his much slimmer figure, fans immediately hailed his efforts as “amazing”.

One wrote in response: “Well done Beastie!!!

“You are AMAZING!!” another shouted.

A third said: “Well done Mark… you are setting a good example to many people out there.”

Finally, one more fan joked: “And now all you need are jeans that fit you.”