The Chase star Mark Labbett
TV

The Chase star Mark Labbett weight loss praised by fans as they label him ‘unrecognisable’

'You look like a different bloke'

By Rebecca Calderwood

The Chase star Mark Labbett looked “unrecognisable” while showing off his ten stone weight loss.

The ITV star, who is best known as The Beast, stunned followers as he posed for a snap on Twitter.

In his latest post, Mark, 55, looked handsome in a smart suit and tie.

What did The Chase star Mark Labbett share?

Meanwhile, Mark captioned the post: “The next member of the Double O section?”

The quizmaster appeared beaming as fans rushed to praise his efforts.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Omg how much weight have you lost. You look really good and I bet you feel fabulous.”

You look like a different bloke!

A second said: “Mark you must be proud of yourself!! Looking absolutely amazing… the huge difference for me is how well and healthy you look. Well done you.”

In addition, a third shared: “You look fabulous Mark. Well done on your hard work on losing the pounds.”

Another commented: “Wow! You look like a different bloke, Mark. Very well done you!”

Mark Labbett looked unrecognisable as he showed off his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Beat The Chasers star Shaun Wallace reveals the toughest competition

Meanwhile, some fans believed Mark looked unrecognisable.

One shared: “I barely recognised you. Wow you look fantastic, what an achievement.”

Furthermore, a second said: “My daughter didn’t recognise you! (That’s a compliment by the way).”

How has Mark lost weight?

Mark previously opened up on his weight loss journey on Loose Women.

During the appearance in March, the star revealed he was warned against the idea of having a gastric band.

Instead, Mark continued to lose weight “the hard way”.

Mark has lost an incredible ten stone (Credit: ITV)

He shared: “A friend of mine who’s had the gastric band operation and is a GP advised me against going down that route because it wouldn’t do me any good.

“You get your calories from sugar and that’s far too easy to digest, so I’ve had to do it the hard way.”

Furthermore, Mark detailed how he’s managed to lose the weight.

Read more: The Chase star Jenny Ryan slams troll who criticises her for having Covid vaccine

The Chase star continued: “There’s a combination of things. I’m on a high-protein diet, so I’m eating an awful lot of lean meat.

“As much as I love chips and other carbs, I’m having quite a bit less than I used to. It’s become a virtuous cycle. I’m not feeling that hungry so you lose weight, so you’re not as hungry.”

Overall, Mark has lost a whopping ten stone since 2003 – and is feeling fitter than ever!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden and Danielle Parkinson
Kerry Katona contacts Brian McFadden as he becomes a father again with partner Danielle
call the midwife pku
Call the Midwife PKU storyline praised by viewers – but what is PKU and its symptoms?
Shane Richie appears on Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow
Alan Carr Epic Gameshow: Shane Richie baffles viewers with appearance
Amanda Holden shows off racy outfit on Instagram after being mocked by Alan Carr
Amanda Holden stuns Instagram fans with see-through dress as Alan Carr pokes fun at outfits
The latest Meghan Markle news - Duchess could be known as Princess Henry
Meghan Markle ‘would be known as Princess Henry if she loses title,’ claims historian
Emmerdale Danny Miller announces he's expecting first baby
Danny Miller and girlfriend engaged and expecting first baby