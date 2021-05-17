The Chase star Mark Labbett looked “unrecognisable” while showing off his ten stone weight loss.

The ITV star, who is best known as The Beast, stunned followers as he posed for a snap on Twitter.

In his latest post, Mark, 55, looked handsome in a smart suit and tie.

The next member of the Double O section? pic.twitter.com/67NtpuuQIW — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) May 16, 2021

What did The Chase star Mark Labbett share?

Meanwhile, Mark captioned the post: “The next member of the Double O section?”

The quizmaster appeared beaming as fans rushed to praise his efforts.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “Omg how much weight have you lost. You look really good and I bet you feel fabulous.”

You look like a different bloke!

A second said: “Mark you must be proud of yourself!! Looking absolutely amazing… the huge difference for me is how well and healthy you look. Well done you.”

In addition, a third shared: “You look fabulous Mark. Well done on your hard work on losing the pounds.”

Another commented: “Wow! You look like a different bloke, Mark. Very well done you!”

Mark Labbett looked unrecognisable as he showed off his weight loss (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Beat The Chasers star Shaun Wallace reveals the toughest competition

Meanwhile, some fans believed Mark looked unrecognisable.

One shared: “I barely recognised you. Wow you look fantastic, what an achievement.”

Furthermore, a second said: “My daughter didn’t recognise you! (That’s a compliment by the way).”

How has Mark lost weight?

Mark previously opened up on his weight loss journey on Loose Women.

During the appearance in March, the star revealed he was warned against the idea of having a gastric band.

Instead, Mark continued to lose weight “the hard way”.

Mark has lost an incredible ten stone (Credit: ITV)

He shared: “A friend of mine who’s had the gastric band operation and is a GP advised me against going down that route because it wouldn’t do me any good.

“You get your calories from sugar and that’s far too easy to digest, so I’ve had to do it the hard way.”

Furthermore, Mark detailed how he’s managed to lose the weight.

Read more: The Chase star Jenny Ryan slams troll who criticises her for having Covid vaccine

The Chase star continued: “There’s a combination of things. I’m on a high-protein diet, so I’m eating an awful lot of lean meat.

“As much as I love chips and other carbs, I’m having quite a bit less than I used to. It’s become a virtuous cycle. I’m not feeling that hungry so you lose weight, so you’re not as hungry.”

Overall, Mark has lost a whopping ten stone since 2003 – and is feeling fitter than ever!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.