Mark Jordon is an English actor who’s famous for appearing in various soap operas and also Heartbeat.

Mark, 56, is now set to appear in the BBC hospital drama Holby City.

So why did he leave Emmerdale? And why was he arrested a few years back?

We take a look at the career and personal life of Mark Jordon below…

Mark Jordon as Daz Spencer on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mark Jordon playing in Holby City?

Actor Mark Jordon is playing character Connor Coleman in Holby City across two episodes.

His role comes just less than a week after the BBC confirmed they are cancelling the show next year.

The medical drama will end after 23 years in March 2022.

The BBC stated: “This tough decision reflects the BBC’s commitment to make more programmes across the UK and to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the country.”

Mark Jordon on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Why did Mark Jordon leave Emmerdale?

Mark played Daz Spencer in Emmerdale from 2014 to 2019.

He also played two additional yet minor roles on the soap back in 1986.

Daz was a popular character but was forced off the soap in 2019 following his arrest.

Why was Mark Jordon arrested?

Mark was arrested after being accused of biting and threatening a pensioner at a pub garden.

However, he was ultimately found not guilty of affray, unlawful wounding and assault by beating.

Meanwhile, he is said to have spent thousands to clear his name in court.

Mark went on to speak of his year of hell fighting the accusations, and said he hopes to return to Emmerdale one day.

When a Twitter user said they’d love him to return to the soap, Mark replied: “I would like that too, love the crew who make it, love my friends who act in it. Great gig.”

Meanwhile, on Good Morning Britain, he spoke of how traumatic he’d found his ordeal.

He told Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley: “I might be very boring but I do have a reputation of being a good character and a nice bloke, so to suddenly be labelled something that’s quite villainous and aggressive and all these statements that get made about you, it turns your world upside down.

“There was a lot of time Laura [his partner Laura Norton] would tell me I was shouting out in my sleep, I had hives – that sounds like a little violin moment – but what I am trying to say is the stress accumulates and it comes out in ways that you don’t know.”

What else has he been in?

Mark first made a name for himself as PC Phil Bellamy on Heartbeat.

In fact, he appeared on over 300 episodes as the PC.

He’s also had roles in Coronation Street, Casualty, Rocket’s Island, The Royal, Bread, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Mark Jordon with his partner Laura Norton (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Mark Jordon married? Does he have any kids?

Mark was married to actress Siobhan Finneran from 1997 to 2014.

They share two children together.

Now he is in a long-term relationship with Emmerdale actress Laura Norton (she plays Kerry Wyatt on the soap).

Finally, in January 2021, they announced the birth of their first child together, a son named Jesse.

