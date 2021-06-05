Emmerdale fans sickened as Kim Tate films her son having sex

Emmerdale fans are sickened after Kim Tate recorded her son having sex.

Scheming Kim installed secret CCTV cameras in Home Farm to catch her mystery poisoner – but it has caught a lot more.

Kim Tate and her secret cameras caught more than she bargained for in Emmerdale last night (Credit: ITV)

However one thing Kim couldn’t have predicted was her son Jamie romping with his girlfriend Dawn on the finely upholstered Home Farm sofas.

And yet last night that is exactly what happened.

The pair began by rowing over Kim’s relationship with Dawn’s dad Will.

Gabby had tricked Jamie into insulting Will in front of Dawn – and it had put them at loggerheads.

Later when Dawn discovered Kim had been treating Will to shopping trips they clashed.

And sick and tired of the war between their families affecting their relationship, Dawn went to visit Jamie.

Caught on camera

She seduced him in Home Farm.

“We’re wasting our lives thinking about other people when all that matters is you and me,” Dawn told him.

“Which is why I was wondering if you are free this afternoon.”

When Jamie asked for how long, Dawn slowly walked into Home Farm’s main living area and told him: “For as much time as you can give me.”

Jamie and Dawn romped at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

The camera then panned away to spare the audience’s blushes – but Kim’s didn’t.

Her horse head camera caught it all in glorious HD.

And it left fans sickened.

One said: “Oh no, not in front of the horse!”

A second said: “How the hell can Dawn and Jamie not spot Kim’s Camera behind the ornament!”

A third said: “Kim about to get an up close and personal look at her son and Dawnie!”

Will their illicit romp mean Kim’s camera is discovered and her plot ruined?

Or will she simply trash her camera after witnessing the horror of her son’s sex life?

