In Emmerdale, Kerry is currently away from the village. But has Kerry left Emmerdale for good?

Over the last few months, viewers have been questioning where Kerry has gone.

But there is a reason for the character’s disappearance.

Has Kerry left Emmerdale? Where is the character?

Whilst Kerry is currently off-screen, it is believed she will return.

Kerry was last seen in Emmerdale last year.

Kerry has not been seen since mid-2020 (Credit: ITV)

Amelia’s father, Kerry’s ex-boyfriend Dan Spencer, was rushed into hospital after having a severe allergic reaction.

In the aftermath of the accident, Kerry stepped in to help out Amelia. But soon it was revealed Kerry had left the village seemingly with a friend.

Has Laura Norton left Emmerdale?

The reason Laura Norton has not returned to filming on the ITV soap is because she is expecting her first child with her fiancé and former Emmerdale co-star Mark Jordon.

Mark and Laura are having a baby (Credit: ITV)

In March last year, the UK went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. This meant soaps including Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders had to stop production.

However Emmerdale was the first soap to resume filming, starting back up on May 20 with new safety guidelines.

But Laura discovered she was pregnant with her baby just four days before she was due to return to set.

Laura announced the exciting news in August last year to OK! Magazine.

However with pregnant women classed as ‘vulnerable’ to coronavirus, Laura has not been filming.

Mark Jordon and Laura Norton

Mark and Laura announced their engagement in 2019.

Actor Mark has two older children with his ex-wife, actress Siobhan Finneran.

Kerry is currently off-screen (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about the moment he and Laura found out they were having a baby, Mark told OK!: In my heart I knew before looking at the test. We both looked at the result and there was so much joy, but for a weird moment we were both deadly silent.”

Laura added: “I had tears in my eyes, we’re over the moon.”

