Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson has confirmed there will be a major character return this year.

Jane revealed that not only was the character coming back, but the actor/actress was already back on set filming.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, she said: “We have got a very much-loved character coming back to the village and that’s all I’m going to tell you.

Jane Hudson teased another character will return soon (Credit: ITV)

“But they are fantastic, they light up the screen. There’s going to be lots of fun with them.

“The actor/actress has already returned to shooting and we are massively excited. So look out for a much-loved face coming up very soon.”

Emmerdale: Who is returning?

Whilst Jane stayed tight-lipped on who is returning, fans have already started to come up with theories.

One tweeted: “Does anyone have any idea/thoughts about when Vanessa could be returning?”

Another said: “Seeing as it’s too early for Vanessa to be coming back I’m hoping for Faith, Ross or Tina Dingle.”

Seeing as it’s too early for Vanessa to be coming back I’m hoping for Faith, Ross or Tina Dingle 🙏🏽 #emmerdale — Lily (@AVFCLil) January 6, 2021

Emmerdale fans call for Tina Dingle to return

Recently Tina Dingle was mentioned by her cousin Mandy on New Year’s Eve.

Mandy and her cousin Tina were close (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

She told her boyfriend Paul about her Dingle cocktails. She named one after her ex-husband and cousin, Butch, who died in 2000. Mandy then revealed her favourite cocktail.

She said: “And my favourite, the Tina Maria Dingle. An alcoholic blast from the past.”

Over the years, fans have called for Zak’s oldest daughter Tina to return.

Mandy mentioning Tina Dingle ❤️ #Emmerdale — SJM (@sarahsjmmoore) January 2, 2021

You are a legend! I wish Tina Dingle would also come back loved your banter together. #emmerdale are lucky to have you. — Quidquid latine dictum sit, altum videtur (@roothie2) December 31, 2020

#emmerdale .

Bring back Tina dingle. — Cilla Anderson (@anderson_cilla) November 27, 2020

It's time for tina dingle to come back!!! #Emmerdale — MR GAVIN MICHAEL GREAVES ESQ ⭐ IFB ALL LFC ❤💙 (@realgmg67) September 22, 2020

What happened to Tina?

Tina lived in Emmerdale from 1994 until 1996.

She was engaged to Luke McAllister, however it proved to be fake as she wanted revenge for him killing her brother Ben.

Fans want Tina to return (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

She later ended up getting caught up in a love triangle with Frank Tate and Steve Merchant. However she ended up in a relationship with Frank for a short period of time.

Tina ended up leaving Frank and left the village on Christmas Eve in 1996. Could she be the one making a return?

