Malpractice on ITV1: Cast includes a trained nurse turned actor, and a real life husband and wife

Malpractice starts on ITV this weekend and the impressive cast is led by award-winning actor Niamh Algar.

The “nail-biting medical thriller” follows fiercely intelligent and hard working A&E doctor Lucinda Edwards who, as the title suggests, is faced with an accusation of malpractice.

It’s tense, perhaps too close to the bone at times, and has a killer cast – pardon the pun.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of gripping new series Malpractice, from the creators of Line of Duty, Vigil and The Suspect.

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards in Malpractice (Credit: ITV1)

Malpractice cast on ITV: Niamh Algar stars as Dr Lucinda Edwards

Niamh Algar portrays Dr Lucinda Edwards in the cast of Malpractice on ITV1.

Dr Lucinda Edwards is a doctor pushed to breaking point during the course of the series. And it’s an all-too realistic portrayal of the strains of working for the NHS.

Irish actress Niamh is perhaps best known for playing Dinah in The Virtues opposite Stephen Graham. She won Best Actress in a Leading Role in a TV Drama at the 2020 IFTA Film & Drama Awards. And was subsequently named amongst the 2019 BAFTAs Breakthrough Brits.

Niamh is also known for playing DC Sadie Byrne in Deceit, and Amber in the Channel 4 television series Pure. She portrayed Nicola Barry in Suspect. In 2022, she played Kitty O’Donnell in the Netflix film The Wonder, based on the bestselling book.

The 30-year-old appeared as Orla Green in MotherFatherSon in 2019 alongside Richard Gere, and played the wife of Travis Fimmel in the Ridley Scott directed American television series Raised by Wolves.

This year, she’s set to appear in Mary & George opposite Nicola Walker, and thriller Culprits opposite Eddie Izzard, and Gemma Arterton.

James Purefoy as Dr Leo Harris in Malpractice (Credit: ITV1)

James Purefoy portrays Dr Leo Harris

Actor James Purefoy, 58, portrays Lucinda’s medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris, in the cast of ITV series Malpractice.

James is known for playing Jim in the hit film Fisherman’s Friends and its sequel, as well as numerous TV roles since the start of his acting career in 1990. He’s perhaps most famous for portraying Mark Anthony in the HBO series Rome, and Captain Gulliver Troy in Pennyworth.

Fans of The Following will know James well for playing Joe Carroll, a college professor turned serial killer…

Other notable roles include billionaire playboy-turned-vigilante Teddy Rist in The Philanthropist, William Travers in Injustice, Rob in Episodes, and Laurens Bancroft in Altered Carbon.

The Somerset-born star also played Remi Milburn in Sex Education, Philippe de Clermont in A Discovery of Witches, Louis XV in Marie Antoinette, and Wayne Addison in Spanish-English drama El Candidato – yes, he can speak perfect Spanish!

Trained nurse turned actor Helen Behan as Dr Norma Callahan in Malpractice (Credit: ITV1)

Malpractice cast on ITV: Helen Behan is Dr Norma Callahan

Holding actress Helen Behan, who is a trained nurse in real life, portrays dogged Dr Norma Callahan, the person tasked with investigating Dr Lucinda Edwards.

The Irish mum-of-four came to acting relatively later in her life after she’d trained and worked as a nurse for years.

Helen bagged a role in the acclaimed TV series This is England ’88, after a chance meeting with writer and director Shane Meadows in a pub. He invited her to audition for a part in the series, and she landed the role of Evelyn, nurse and later friend to Vicky McClure’s character Lol Jenkins – despite having never acted before!

After that, she continued to act in the likes of Love/Hate, This is England ’90, and Taken Down. In 2019, she played the role of Anna, sister of Stephen Graham’s character Joseph in The Virtues. Helen received a nomination as Best supporting actress at the 2020 BAFTA TV awards. And, of course, she starred opposite her Malpractice co-star Niamh Algar.

Other notable roles include Joanne in the Irish drama thriller film Wildfire, police psychologist Tory Snow in the Swedish supernatural psychological thriller series The Box, and Angela Pitt in The Intruder.

In 2022, she starred as Abigail Ross in the ITV miniseries Holding, a four part adaptation of Graham Norton‘s bestselling novel.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Helen returned to nursing to help out.

Vigil star Lorne MacFadyen stars as Lucinda’s boyfriend Tom Edwards (Credit: ITV1)

Lorne MacFadyen plays Tom Edwards

Actor Lorne MacFadyen plays Lucinda’s boyfriend Tom, who is baffled by her increasingly bizarre behaviour.

One of Lorne’s first significant roles was playing Angus Tulloch in the popular TV series Shetland. He popped up in two episodes in 2014. Although Lorne is not from Shetland, the Scottish actor was born in the Isle of Skye.

Lorne went on to play Darryl Quinn in the Acorn TV thriller The Level, and portrayed Bobby Moore in Tina and Bobby, opposite Michelle Keegan who played his wife Tina.

In 2016, Lorne took on one of his most famous roles. He played Phil Wilkinson in Grantchester, opposite James Norton and Robson Green, before leaving in 2017 after 11 episodes.

In 2021, Lorne appeared Vigil. He played Chief Petty Officer Doward in the Royal Navy in the BBC drama, starring Suranne Jones. Viewers will know crew member Matthew Doward was officially exposed as the killer in the final episode of series 1.

Most recently, Lorne played Sgt Roger Dearborn in the film Operation Mincemeat, Julien Temple in Pistol, Lionel Bennet in Midsomer Murders, and Stuart Simpson in ITVX thriller SixFour. Worth noting, that Lorne is not related to

Actress Hannah Walters stars as Matron Beth Relph in Malpractice (Credit: ITV1)

Malpractice cast on ITV: Hannah Walters stars as Matron Beth Relph

Actress Hannah Walters – aka Mrs Stephen Graham – plays Matron Beth Relph in the cast of Malpractice on ITV1.

Of course, actress Hannah is perhaps most famous for playing Emily in the cast of Boiling Point, alongside her real-life husband Stephen Graham. She’s also starred opposite her hubbie in BBC drama Time, and the This is England series.

Hannah’s first ever television role was as Ms Wallis in the TV movie The Thieving Headmistress in 2006. She went on to play Trudy in This is England ’86, This is England ’88, and This is England ’90.

She portrayed DC Megan Riley in Whitechapel, Connie Ball in No Offence, and Sonia McNally in Time. Most recently, she played Jean in the sitcom PRU.

Upcoming roles include her reprisal of Emily in the Boiling Point TV series, born from the 2021 film.

Brian Bovell stars as Sir Anthony Owusu in Malpractice (Credit: Nick Sadler/Startraksphoto.com)

Brian Bovell plays Sir Anthony Owusu

Actor Brian Bovell plays Sir Anthony Owusu, the grieving father of drug overdose victim Edith.

Hollyoaks fans will know Brian as Leo Valentine, a role in played from 2006 to 2010. But he’s also popped up in Corrie as Bishop John Thornber!

Brian, 63, has been acting for four decades, and his first ever role (a scientist in Babylon) was in 1980.

He went on to play Bill in Driving Ambition, Billy in Prospects, Fitz in South of the Border, and PC Charlie Webb in The Chief.

Gimme Gimme Gimme fans will know him as Jez, a role he played from 1999 to 2001. Perhaps one of his most popular roles was as DC Rob Thatcher in The Bill.

The jobbing actor has also starred as Ray Wilton in the 2015 series of Unforgotten, Henry Reed in The Missing, Derrick Wilson in Strike, and Jemboc in Andor.

From 2016 to 2022, he’s played Mr Hansard in the children’s TV show Jamie Johnson, and most recently portrayed Solomon in Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

Actor Tristan Sturrock plays Dr Mike Willett in Malpractice (Credit: ITV1)

Tristan Sturrock plays Dr Mike Willett

Actor Tristan Sturrock, 55, plays Dr Mike Willett in the cast of Malpractice on ITV1.

Of course, Poldark fans will know Tristan as Zacky Martin, a role he played from 2015 to 2019.

TV addicts will also know him for playing Danny Steel in Doc Martin, and Colin Hedges in Bad Girls.

Other notable roles include Jamie Ross in The Bill, Eli Brown in Jamaica Inn, and John Wheeler-Bennett in The Crown. Tristan has appeared in dozens of films, including Christopher Robin, where he played Christopher’s father. He recently popped up in the Harry Styles film The Policeman.

Tristan stars opposite his real life wife Katy Carmicheal in the ITV series. She pops up as prosecution lawyer Verity Robertson in episode three of the drama.

Actress Katy Carmichael stars as Verity Robertson in Malpractice (Credit: ITV1)

Katy Carmichael plays Verity Robertson in cast of Malpractice on ITV

Actress Katy Carmicheal joins the cast as prosecution lawyer Verity Robertson in episode three of the tense medical drama. And she joins her real life husband Tristan Sturrock, who plays Dr Mike Willett!

TV fans will know Katy, 53, best for playing Twist Morgan in the Channel 4 sitcom Spaced. Meanwhile, Corrie viewers will recognise her as Lucy Barlow. She’s also played Melissa Ryan in Waterloo Road, and Elaine Thompson in Mistresses.

Other notable roles include Connie in Bread, Cathy Williams in And the Beat Goes On, and DC Jo McMullan in Liverpool 1.

Katy and Tristan’s daughter Bronte Carmichael is also an actress. She played Madeline Robin in the 2018 Disney film Christopher Robin.

Malpractice on ITV1 stars Niamh Algar, Jordan Kouame, and Helen Behan (Credit: ITV1)

Who else stars in the cast of Malpractice on ITV?

Newcomer Jordan Kouamé stars as Dr George Adjei, Lucinda’s former colleague who is now tasked with investigating her.

All Saints actor Douglas Hansell stars as Dr Rob Thornbury, while producer of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Scott Chambers makes his first acting appearance as Tristan Sturrock. He’s actually produced 114 feature films during his career so far. He plays Dr Oscar Beattie in the cast of Malpractice.

Relative newcomer Priyanka Patel stars as trainee doctor Dr Ramya Morgan, who causes a world of problems for her superior Dr Lucinda Edwards.

Adei Bundy plays Kathy Miller, while Michelle ParkerHan stars as Nurse Alison, Sherelle Armstrong portrays Edith Owusu, and Kate England is Amelia Wyatt.

Duggal Ram, Darren Kent, Katie Bellwood, Megan Griffiths, Rebecca-Clare Evans, Simon Naylor, Shaun Fagan, Twana Omer, Daniel Waterhouse, Charlotte Anthon, and Liberty Miller also star.

In episode 3 of the ITV drama, Screw actor Bill Blackwood – aka Tony Tanner – plays John Delaney-Clark.

Malpractice starts on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1.

