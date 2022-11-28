Made In Chelsea: Why did Ruby and Reza split?

After splitting with her boyfriend of over 10 years, Ruby Adler has been enjoying the life of a single pringle on Made In Chelsea.

However, during a blind date last week with her best friend Melissa Tattam a new blond, blue-eyed guy caught her eye.

And it looks as though they could be going for round two in the next episode!

So who is Ruby Adler and why did she split with Reza?

Ruby Adler first appeared on Made In Chelsea alongside her boyfriend at the time, Reza (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea: Who is Ruby Adler?

Ruby Adler was introduced to Made In Chelsea as Reza’s girlfriend and she’s been a crucial member of the cast for a while.

Ruby would regularly pop up alongside her former boyfriend on double dates with Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott.

But now, Ruby has recently been enjoying the single life on Made In Chelsea.

The reality star is often seen spending time with her best friends and fellow co-stars Melissa Tattam and Emily Blackwell.

Made In Chelsea: How old is Ruby Adler?

Ruby was born on May 27, 1996, making her 25 years old.

Ruby works for a top modelling agency (Credit: E4)

What does Ruby Adler do for a living?

As well as being a reality star in the E4 show Made In Chelsea, Ruby works as a modelling agent.

She works for top Chelsea-based agency Storm who look after the likes of top models Lottie Moss, Hana Cross and Zara McDermott.

Ruby started off at the company as an intern before she worked her way up to become a booker.

Now she hires famous models for various brand shoots.

Ruby regularly posts photos of her fashion-savvy work life including BTS at fashion weeks all over the world.

In a recent post, Ruby shared a snap of her in a stunning dress on the red carpet at the Just Giving Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Adler (@rubyadler)

She captioned the post: “What an honour it was to present Celebrity Fundraiser Of The Year Award last night at the @justgiving 2022 Awards.

“Thank you so much for having me! It was such an amazing night & thank you so much to @secretspauk for helping me get ready.”

She even made a cameo appearance during a 2018 episode of Asia’s Next Top model.

Where did Ruby Adler go to school?

Ruby attended the fancy private school Francis Holland School Regent’s Park in London,

She then went on to study at the London College of Fashion from 2014 to 2017.

Who are Ruby Adler’s parents?

Ruby was raised in London with her mum Annabelle and dad Phillip Adler.

Her father is the chief executive officer for ETX Capital in London and is a keen musician in his spare time.

She also has a brother called Fred.

Ruby was caught following a footballer on Instagram (Credit: E4)

What footballer did Ruby Adler follow?

During series 23 of Made In Chelsea, Ruby and Reza’s tumultuous relationship made for all the drama once again.

Ruby found herself in hot water after Reza discovered that she followed a footballer on Instagram.

Reza explained to Ollie and Gareth that he and Ruby had arranged an evening together at Reza’s, but Ruby ended up spending the night with her friends.

He added that he expected to get a message from her during her night out but didn’t get one.

And when he checked his phone in the morning, he was surprised to see that she had followed a footballer on Instagram.

When he confronted Ruby about the mystery man, she said that she wasn’t following a footballer.

But Reza said that he screenshotted the ‘follow’ and Ruby added: “I drunkenly followed and quickly unfollowed someone that I didn’t know.”

Ruby then decided that it was best to break up with him before she walked off.

Unfortunately, it’s still unclear who the mystery footballer is.

Is Ruby dating Miles?

It was no secret that Miles had set his sights on Ruby last year on Made In Chelsea.

He would even frequently try to stir the pot and tell Ruby to her face “hurry up and break up with your boyfriend”.

After Ruby and Reza broke up in 2021, viewers believed that Ruby had moved on with her co-star Miles.

However, Ruby was adamant that the pair were just friends.

She said: “My break-up of however many years with the man I love so much has nothing to do with Miles, he’s been a good friend.”

Ruby and Reza split for good during Made In Chelsea: Mallorca (Credit: E4)

Made In Chelsea: Is Ruby still with Reza?

Ruby and Reza dated on and off for over 10 years, ever since they were 16 years old.

But are the pair still together?

It looks like the couple have called things off for good as they’ve both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Ruby and Reza ended their relationship during Made In Chelsea: Mallorca after we found out that Ruby had a one-night stand with one of Reza’s mates.

Ruby tried to explain that it took place eight months ago when they weren’t together.

However, when she asked Reza: “Do you trust me?”, Reza refused to believe her.

Ruby goes on a blind date

During a recent episode of Made In Chelsea, Olivia Bentley played matchmaker and set Ruby and Melissa up on blind dates.

Although Melissa didn’t hit it off with her date, we couldn’t help but notice that sparks were flying between Ruby and her date Charlie.

From laughing at each others’ jokes to arm touching, the pair couldn’t help but flirt with each other.

And we are totally here for their budding romance!

After the date, Ruby met up with Olivia and told her the good news.

Olivia then gave Charlie a call, while Ruby was still in the room, to arrange a second date.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary now!

The next episode of Made In Chelsea will air on Monday, November 28 on E4.

Are you enjoying the new series of Made In Chelsea? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.