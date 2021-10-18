Made in Chelsea newbie Nicole Berry: Is she dating Tristan Phipps and who does she model for?

Latest Made in Chelsea cast member Nicole Berry is a new face for the E4 reality show.

Nicole was first seen in last Monday’s first episode of the 22nd series in a scene with Sam Thompson.

Sam was out on the tiles with Tristan Phipps and others in a west London bar – and it seems Nicole caught his eye.

He said to his mates: “Don’t want to alarm you, but there’s a couple of chicas over there looking very hot!”

How Nicole Berry was introduced in Made in Chelsea (Credit: E4)

Despite his pals’ protests, Sam proceeded to wave over at Nicole and her friends she was sipping drinks with.

Nonetheless, Sam making his presence felt seemed to have an impact.

Later on, Nicole joined the MiC group for a shot of tequila.

And it look like the shot went down well as it seems future dates may be in the offing with Tristan.

NEW GIRL ALERT 📣 There’s another blonde bombshell in town! The new series of #MadeInChelsea starts tomorrow at 9pm on @e4tweets pic.twitter.com/jmgAYEH0cw — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) October 10, 2021

Who is Made in Chelsea cast member Nicole Berry?

Model and actress Nicole is 24 years old.

As she explained to Tristan as they knocked back a shot together, she hails from Toronto in Canada.

According to an online acting CV, she is five foot tall on the nose.

If things go well and I like him I’m obviously not going to not do anything.

She is also an English Literature graduate and has been a model since she was 18.

As might be expected, her Instagram is a highlight reel of glamorous living, with holidays and first class adventures across the world.

Her social media account also indicates she is signed with different agencies, including LinkModels International and The Four Models in Manchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole (@nicoleindiaberry)

Is Nicole Berry dating Tristan Phipps in Made in Chelsea?

Nicole’s relationship status is unknown.

However, a preview of the second episode in the series, which airs tonight (Monday October 18), indicated she and Tristan will enjoy spending some time together.

Seen sitting together, Nicole smiles as Tristan tells her: “I wasn’t expecting to connect with someone like this but you’re definitely the kind of person I’d like to get to know.”

Nicole is also shown hinting that she may been keen, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole (@nicoleindiaberry)

She says: “If things go well and I like him I’m obviously not going to not do anything.”

However, the situation may be complicated as Tristan’s romantic past may also be part of his present.

It was reported in June that Tristan and Olivia Bentley had split – with further reports in September suggesting they had reconciled.

Made in Chelsea airs on Monday nights at 9pm on E4.

