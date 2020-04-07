What is Luke Pasqualino up to now? Our Girl fans miss his character Elvis Harte

Our Girl fans have missed seeing Luke Pasqualino on their screens.

It's been three years since Elvis Harte was killed off in a bomb explosion set up by Aatan Omar.

But there's not an episode that goes by when his name isn't mention Michelle Keegan's character Sergeant Georgie Lane.

Usurpingly, this has led many to wonder what Luke is up to in real life now.

Our Girl fans have been missing (Credit: Fameflynet)

Where is Luke Pasqualino up to now?

Right now, Luke is of course staying at home and self-distancing.

Shortly after lockdown was announced, he took to Instagram admitting he was shocked by those who weren't quarantining.

He also called on his fans to follow government guidelines and "stay home".

Work-wise, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Luke had just finished filming fantasy TV series Shadow and Bone.

Last year, Luke starred alongside Vinnie Jones and Stephen Lang in conspiracy movie The Gandhi Murder.

Before that, he teamed up with Rupert Grint and Lucien Laviscount in TV series Snatch.

Although it's been a while since he bowed out of Our Girl, he's still in touch with his former co-stars.

In fact, back in February, he had a joint birthday celebration with Sean Sagar, who plays Monk.

What other TV shows has Luke Pasqualino been in?

Luke rose to fame playing Freddie McClair in Skins.

In 2011, he collaborated with Kano and Ashley Walters in Top Boy.

He also played Freddie in the 2012 movie Ill Manors.

Soap fans may also recognised him from Casualty – Luke featured in the show twice in 2012 and 2016.

Who is Luke Pasqualino dating?

Luke appears to be single after his split from Versailles actress Maddison Jaizani.

The couple dated for two years and were pretty serious about each other.

However, when she relocated to Canada after landing a role in TV series Nancy Drew, the pair struggled with the distance.

Sources at the time added that there were other factors to play in the break-up too and that the pair are no longer friends.

Tellingly, they unfollowed each other on social media after the split.

Over the years, Luke has also been romantically linked to Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Towie star Chloe Lewis.

Do you watch Our Girl? Do you miss Luke Pasqualino's character Elvis Harte? Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.