Lucy Fallon hits back at claims she’s ‘split from boyfriend and on dating app’

Lucy Fallon has hit back at claims she’s broken up with her boyfriend.

The former Coronation Street star was best known for playing Bethany Platt on the long-running ITV soap.

Lucy has been dating Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson since May.

The couple took their relationship to the next level when they moved in with each other three months ago.

However, The Sun recently reported that Lucy had been spotted on the A-list dating app Raya.

Has Lucy Fallon split from her boyfriend?

A source told The Sun: “Lucy appears to have given Ryan the red card because she has got a profile on Raya.

“She’s been with Ryan since May and they only moved in together three months ago so if their romance has turned sour already it is a real shame.”

However, Lucy has since hit back on Instagram and insisted she’s “happier than ever”.

She said: “I’m in such a festive mood so was going to ignore this but to keep the festivity alive, I’m not.

“Ryan and I met on Raya last year. I now have a Ryan so I don’t need no Raya. And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The couple first went public with their romance in May of this year.

It came after she split from her ex, Tom Leech, last year.

Meanwhile, Lucy first revealed plans to quit her role on Coronation Street in 2019. Her final appearance on the soap came at the start of last year.

The actress went on to compete in the reality show Don’t Rock the Boat after she quit the soap.

Meanwhile, Lucy will be returning to screens next year in the ITV miniseries Tom Jones. The show is an adaptation of a novel by Henry Fielding called The History of Tom Jones.

