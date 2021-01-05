Lucy Fallon has split from her boyfriend Tom Leech again after “secretly reuniting”.

The former Coronation Street actress, who left the cobbles this year, previously called it quits with her ex-boyfriend in the summer after three years together.

But despite giving things another go with Tom in September, Lucy decided it wasn’t meant to be.

Lucy Fallon has split with her boyfriend Tom Leech… again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Lucy Fallon and her boyfriend split?

It’s believed the former Corrie star, 25, has kicked Tom out of their Blackpool pad for good.

The couple initially split shortly before she started filming ITV’s Don’t Rock The Boat.

It became apparent it was over for good

A friend told The Sun: “Lucy and Tom rekindled their relationship after she finished filming on Don’t Rock The Boat.

“They tried to make it work but after a few weeks and some honest discussions it became apparent it was over for good.

Lucy and Tom reunited in September (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It’s not been easy on Lucy but she’s in the driving seat of their split.”

Lucy has since moved back in with her parents as she works on a “fresh start”.

The couple met through friends, before splitting in August.

At the time, a source revealed: “They decided taking time apart was the best idea and they have gone their separate ways.”

The Corrie actress appeared on Don’t Rock The Boat (Credit: ITV)

Who has Lucy been linked to?

During her time on Don’t Rock The Boat, fans were convinced Lucy and co-star Joe Weller were dating.

They claimed to have spotted the pair getting flirty with each other on the ITV show.

Joe said on the opening episode: “I get on very well with Lucy, so I think that will be a good dynamic.”

Following Joe’s confession, one viewer commented: “Of course you like Lucy, she’s gorgeous. Great chemistry.”

Lucy starred as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Why did Lucy leave Coronation Street?

The popular actress made the decision to leave Coronation Street last year, as her 2020 contract came to an end.

She played Bethany Platt on the soap for five years and was involved in numerous hard hitting storylines.

Lucy opened up about her decision on This Morning, saying: “It was mainly because Corrie was my first job, I was just at sixth form before Corrie. I’ve not done anything else.”

However, the star added that she was “keeping her options open” about her future.

