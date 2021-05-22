Ex Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has gone public with her new boyfriend.

The actress, 25, who played Bethany Platt on Corrie, has jetted off on holiday with her beau Ryan Ledson.

The new couple have flown to Portugal for a sun-kissed break.

Portugal is one of the few sunny destinations on the current ‘green list’ for English holidaymakers.

The actress took to Instagram to share several snaps shots from their holiday on her Stories.

This included a snap of them clinking glasses of their frozen cocktails from their deck chairs.

Another snap showed a hotel balcony overlooking a sun-filled bay.

The pair had been rumoured to be dating for some time, as fans had spotted them leaving flirty messages on one another’s Instagram accounts.

However, this is the first time they appear to have confirmed their relationship status.

Who is Lucy Fallon’s new boyfriend?

Ryan Ledson, 23, is an English professional footballer.

He’s a midfielder for Preston North End and is originally from Liverpool.

Lucy’s new relationship comes after she split from her ex, Tom Leech, last year.

The actress was dating the insurance manager on-and-off for around three years.

But they finally broke up last year and Tom moved out of her home.

A source told The Sun that her friends are delighted she’s now moved on with Ryan.

The source claimed: “It’s early days but they’re really loved up and don’t care who knows it.

“They met through Helen Flanagan’s partner Scott Sinclair, who knows Ryan.”

Indeed Scott plays for the same football team as Ryan.

What is next for Lucy Fallon?

Since quitting Coronation Street in March 2020, Lucy went on to compete in the reality show Don’t Rock the Boat.

In addition, she starred in an Audible Original podcast series, called Sour Hall.

In the series, out now, Lucy voices George, who is in a lesbian relationship with her partner Ash.

They move to a remote farm on the Yorkshire moors and encounter racism and homophobia.

But worst of all – their farm is haunted!

The podcast has received excellent reviews, and was a completely new type of project for Lucy.

She said of the podcast series: “It was so beneficial to record on site and in 360 degree sound.

“It’s going to feel very intense and I think really immerse the listener, as they will not only be listening to the drama but they will be able to feel it as it takes place around them. It makes the content quite terrifying.”

